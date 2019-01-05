‘Bachelor’ Stars Arie Luyendyk Jr & Lauren Burnham Reveal They Are Having A Baby Girl

Former Bachelor stars Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. revealed on Friday that they are having a baby girl. The big announcement was made through US Weekly,which published some awesome pictures from the couple’s gender-reveal photoshoot.

Lauren also took to her Instagram account to share the photographs from the outdoor photoshoot and broke the news to her fans and followers. In the shoot, Lauren, 27, wore a white lace top which she paired with white palazzo trousers. She let her hair down and wore minimal makeup. The pics featured the reality stars holding pink balloons while some pink smoke and pink petals can also be seen in the background to create a magical effect.

The gender revelation for the couple came as a big surprise because an earlier gender test said that they were expecting a boy, per the article.

“We actually did the early gender test online, so we took our test at 10 weeks. We got the results back from that, and it was that we were having a boy.”

On Instagram, the post in question garnered more than 73,000 likes and 9,00 comments within just one hour of going live wherein fans and followers congratulated the couple and wished them the very best of luck for 2019.

“Yes! I low key wanted you guys to have a girl! So exciting! Love you both [sic],” one person wrote on the post. “Yes! I’m so excited! I can’t wait to meet your little princess,” another fan commented. While another fan said that the baby girl will be lucky because she will have Lauren and Arie as parents.

Lauren (27) and Arie (37) announced their pregnancy in November when the couple created a separate Instagram account called Baby Luyendyk to share the pictures of Lauren as the baby develops in her womb. The news was confirmed by the couple’s rep to People.

On her birthday on 27th birthday, Lauren took to Instagram and wrote the following.

“What a time to be alive! It’s Mom’s birthday and I’m 12 weeks old 🙂 Today I’m the size of a plum! I’m opening and closing my hands (so close to throwing up a peace sign).” Lauren wrote on behalf of the unborn baby.

“I’m starting to move around a little in here, so that’s been fun. My brain is getting bigger as well so Mom and Dad are playing Mozart to make me smart, THANKS GUYS!”

It seems like 2019 will be very exciting and busy for the couple, as they will also be celebrating their big day on January 12, 2019, at the Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii, per E! News.