Here’s Why Angelina Jolie Attended ‘Survivor 37’ Finale Taping & Who She Wanted To Win

Turns out the actress is a huge fan of 'Survivor.'

Angelina Jolie and some of her children were members of the live audience during the taping of the finale of Survivor: David vs. Goliath which aired on CBS on December 19.

According to sources, per the Hollywood Reporter, Jolie “mostly kept to herself” while taking care of children during the two-hour special. She was also seen talking to castaway Mike White’s UTA agent.

While it was Nick Wilson – the public defender from Kentucky – who secured the jury votes and was crowned “Sole Survivor,” it turns out Nick wasn’t the castaway Jolie wanted to win.

The 43-year-old actress was reportedly rooting for the second-place winner, Mike.

Sources also reveal Jolie invited several of the Survivor 37 castaways back to her home for an after party once the two-hour broadcast concluded. Several of the castaways as well as members of the crew and production team also enjoy festivities at The Parlor located in Hollywood.

Despite losing the $1 million prize to Nick of the David tribute, Mike appeared to be happy in photos snapped during the festive evening of after parties following the filming of the finale.

Angelia did spend part of the holiday getting some work done as she revealed during an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today. According to Jolie she was currently working on a children’s program called Our World that would be 10 episodes long and geared toward promoting global media literacy.

She also opened up about how all her children have a “good rebellious streak.”

When asked if she would entertain the idea of running for president of the United States, she didn’t say yes, but she didn’t say no either.

“I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change, and right now I am able to work with a UN agency, that is the most in-the-field of all the UN agencies, to do a lot of work directly with the people in need. I am also able to work with governments and I’m also able to work with militaries, and so I sit in a very interesting place,” the actress explained

Angelina is also rumored to be in a battle for the role of Cleopatra in an upcoming film against Lady Gaga. While the film as reportedly been in development for a while now and Jolie has had her sights on the role, rumor had it Lady Gaga is also now vying for the role.

I would certainly consider her a valid contender. Thoughts?https://t.co/j3FaSPL7Fv — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 28, 2018

Gossip Cop, however, has since debunked the rumor as not true. The rumor-busting website reportedly reached out to a spokesperson of Lady Gaga who claimed to have no knowledge the singer had any interest in pursuing the role of Cleopatra.

As those who have been following all things Angelina know, she and her third husband Brad Pitt recently reached a custody agreement a couple months ago on November 30.

According to US Weekly, four of their six children spent Christmas with Pitt this year.

Yet another reason why I love Angelina Jolie https://t.co/csfYY91QId via @thr — Tatiana Siegel (@TatianaSiegel27) January 5, 2019

Pitt and Jolie first met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith back in 2004 and got married in 2014. The duo legally separated two years later in 2016.