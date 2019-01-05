Nina Agdal Goes Topless In Red Bikini Bottoms On Instagram

Model Nina Agdal is continuing to share revealing posts on Instagram, this time with a topless snap as she sported red bikini bottoms. She censored the photo by using lettering that said “HI,” as she captioned the post, “Didn’t see ya there.” The model popped her right hip as she stood in shallow waters by a rocky formation, with the ocean in the backdrop. She put her arms up above her head, and smiled widely for the camera. Fans commented, “Lucky photographer!”, “Hi,” and “I saw you.”

Previously, the model shared a snap from a similar backdrop, except she was completely nude for that photo. It was barely censored with a heart emoji, as she showed off her side profile. In between the two revealing posts, however, Agdal snuck in a silly picture of herself driving a bright blue golf cart while sipping a drink. She wore a brightly colored and patterned jumpsuit, and captioned it, “*googles if its illegal to drink and drive a golf cart* I believe it is so this didnt happen but my jumpsuit is fire so..”

Not to mention that Nina shared yet another topless photo five days ago, except that time she censored her curves with her hands and the photo was taken from further away. That post revealed her location, which is the COMO Parrot Cay, Turks and Caicos.

It’s no secret that Agdal is in great shape, but she also shared her workout details with Marie Claire, giving fans an inside look at her routine.

“I work out at least once a day. If I’m not working, I’ll work out three times a day. I do it because I enjoy it. It’s a way of living and it makes me relaxed. It gives me mental stability, honestly. If I don’t do it, I feel crazy and I can’t go to sleep. I’ll get anxiety. So it’s something I love to do.”

And yes, she looks just as great as ever even when she’s mid-workout, as she noted that ” I do wear makeup when I work out. I am one of those people. It sounds stupid, but I can’t really get motivated if I don’t have a mirror and I’m not staring at myself because I need to look at myself.”

Moreover, Nina noted that she prefers the natural makeup look at the beach, which is what she appears to be rocking in her latest posts.

Perhaps there are more snaps from the getaway that’ll be posted to the model’s account in the future. Otherwise, fans can look forward to all of Nina’s adventures in 2019.