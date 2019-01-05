Mariah Carey Flaunts Her Famous Curves In A Bikini Snap On Instagram

Singer Mariah Carey is well-known not only for her amazing voice but also for her age-defying looks and her killer curves. The 48-year-old star recently took to her Instagram and posted two bikini pictures which made her fans and followers crazy with excitement.

In the first photograph, Mariah is featured wearing a magenta two-piece swimsuit studded with silver diamantes on her bikini top as well as her thong. Her dripping wet hair shows that she has just been out of the swimming pool which can be seen in the background of the picture. In the candid photograph, Mariah can be seen laughing and looking away from the camera.

In the second snap, she is featured throwing her arms wide open and flashing her signature smile while still looking away from the camera. The hottie accessorized with some silver bracelets in both the wrists, loosely tied her curly mane and wore no makeup.

Within less than 30 minutes of going live, the post in question garnered more than 35,000 likes and close to 17,00 comments where fans showered Mariah with various compliments and expressed their admiration for her ever-youthful looks.

“Oh my god, I thought this was an old pic. Stunning legend,” one person commented. “SKINNY LEGEND!!!” another one said. “I wish I had her body. I love you, Mariah, you are amazing,” another one said.

While most of her fans were amazed to look at Mariah’s body, some of her followers could not believe that the pictures were captured recently and speculated that it might be a throwback. A few people even thought that the snaps were photoshopped because Mariah appeared to be too skinny in the recent post.

Fans compared the bikini pics to another recent photograph of Mariah where she is featured frolicking in the ocean in a tight wetsuit with her beau, Bryan Tanaka. According to some comments, she doesn’t appear to be too skinny.

Mariah Carey makes a splash in a busty wetsuit as she frolics with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in St Barts https://t.co/ldpYr0t9MA — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) January 4, 2019

The “All I Want for Christmas” singer, however, has lost a lot of weight since November 2017. In fact, the mother of two has shed close to 30 pounds with the help of gastric sleeve surgery, per Entertainment Tonight. The article quoted a source close to Mariah as saying the following about the star’s weight loss journey.