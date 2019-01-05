‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Nikki Stuns Victor With Her Confession

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, January 7, bring an understanding between Victor and Nikki as she confesses. Plus Rey becomes suspicious of Sharon, and Reed feels he must say goodbye to his father.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) comes completely clean with Victor (Eric Braeden), according to She Knows Soaps. Nikki did not take Nate’s (Brooks Darnell) advice, and she checked herself out of the hospital and went straight to the Genoa City Police Department to see Victor. While he’s stuck in jail facing charges for J.T.’s murder, Nikki reveals that she was drinking during the hit and run. Plus, then Nikki tells Victor that she knows who killed their daughter’s ex-husband.

Victor realizes what Nikki means and shushes her before she can get the whole truth out — you never know who may be listening in the GCPD visitor’s room. Nikki simply cannot get the picture of J.T. abusing Victoria (Amelia Heinle) out of her head and neither can Victor. The Mustache promises Nikki that he’ll beat the false charges and take care of everything else once he’s out. Victor warns his wife to never speak of the details again.

Meanwhile, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) informs Victoria and Billy (Jason Thompson) that he wants to say goodbye to his father. Reed never got to say goodbye, and without a body, there hasn’t been a funeral. Victoria understands how her son feels, and agrees to host the memorial to J.T. at their house. Reed feels it’s bittersweet that Victoria is already over J.T. and moving on to Billy. However, Victoria and Billy assure Reed that they’re not getting back together — right now at least.

Plans for the memorial start and Mac (Kelly Kruger) will soon return to Genoa City to attend the farewell service for the father of her children. According to Inquisitr spoilers, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) reveals J.T.’s abuse at the memorial, which does not go over well.

Finally, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) becomes suspicious about Sharon’s (Sharon Case) questioning about whether or not Victor killed J.T. Why in the world would Sharon be so entirely sure that Victor is innocent? It causes Rey to think perhaps Sharon knows a lot more than she’s ever revealed to him about what she might know.

Sharon tries to convince Rey that she knows nothing and that she’s just worried for both Nikki as well as Rey himself. After all, if Victor beats the charges, he will not rest until Rey pays for arresting him for a crime he did not commit. Rey’s willing to take that chance, though, because he feels confident he’s arrested J.T.’s killer.