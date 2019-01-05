Taye Diggs ‘Ridiculously Excited’ To Be Hosting 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

Hollywood’s awards season will officially kick off on Sunday, January 6, with the Golden Globe Awards. However, there are many people that work in the movie and television industries who are most looking forward to the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, which will take place on Sunday, January 13.

The Critics’ Choice Awards are handed out each year by the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA). “Historically, the Critics’ Choice Awards are the most accurate predictor of the Academy Award nominations,” the organization stated on its official website.

On Thursday, January 3, it was announced that this year’s awards ceremony will be hosted by actor Taye Diggs.

“I am truly honored and ridiculously excited to be hosting the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, especially since, as an actor, I recognize what a vital role the critics play in the entertainment industry today. We are all looking forward to a big night celebrating the best of the best in TV and film,” said the 48-year-old star of The CW drama All American.

“We are thrilled to have Taye hosting this year’s ceremony,” said the president of the BFCA, Joey Berlin.

“Taye is a star of both film and television, plus his illustrious stage career makes him especially qualified to lead our show. He promises to infuse the Critics’ Choice Awards with his infectious charm and humor, and enrich what already promises to be a memorable night.”

Who are some of the nominees at the 2019 ceremony?

In the film categories, The Favourite has the most nominations with 14, while Black Panther has 12 nods and First Man has 10. Mary Poppins Returns, A Star Is Born, and Vice each have nine total nominations.

The film acting categories are tight races with Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Willem Dafoe, Ryan Gosling, Ethan Hawke, Rami Malek, and Viggo Mortensen all vying for the Best Actor trophy, and Yalitza Aparicio, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Toni Collette, Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, and Melissa McCarthy competing for Best Actress.

As for the television categories, there were five nominations each for The Americans, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, and Escape at Dannemora, while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Sharp Objects both got four nods.

Freddie Highmore, Diego Luna, Richard Madden, Bob Odenkirk, Billy Porter, Matthew Rhys, and Milo Ventimiglia are up for Best Actor in a Drama Series, and Jodie Comer, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Elisabeth Moss, Sandra Oh, Elizabeth Olsen, Julia Roberts, and Keri Russell are vying for the Best Actress in a Drama Series trophy.

Hank Azaria, Ted Danson, Michael Douglas, Donald Glover, Bill Hader, Jim Parsons, and Andy Samberg are up for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, and Rachel Bloom, Rachel Brosnahan, Allison Janney, Justina Machado, Debra Messing, and Issa Rae are up for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

Meanwhile, First Man actress Claire Foy will be receiving the #SeeHer Award, and the Critics’ Choice Creative Achievement Award will go to Chuck Lorre, the creator of legendary TV sitcoms such as The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, Mike & Molly, and Mom.

The Critics’ Choice Awards will air live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on The CW on Sunday, January 13, at 7 p.m.