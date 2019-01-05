Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Mathers Is Making Waves On Social Media

Her followers love her latest bikini shot and admire her modeling pics.

Hailie Scott Mathers, daughter of rapper Marshall “Eminem” Mathers, introduced herself to the social media world with her first Instagram post on Oct. 6, 2016. It was a gorgeous profile pic of her as she sported a black leather coat that she held closed with one hand. The other hand she ran through her wavy hair as it hung down her back. Her red lipstick was accentuated by the setting sun in the background. At the time, her post received 31,280 likes.

Fast forward to one of the 23-year-old’s latest post of her standing in a shallow indoor pool wearing a skimpy black bikini, which was liked by 144,493 followers from a total of 1.3 million followers. Quite a sizable jump!

Hailie opted to avoid the limelight until recently, instead focusing on school and graduating from Michigan State University where she studied psychology, reported Fox News. She’s doing surprisingly well considering almost 20 years ago her dad rapped about murdering her mom, Kimberly Scott.

She allows her fans to observe her adventures in travel, her impressive but not terribly flamboyant lifestyle, and even a peek at her long-term boyfriend Evan McClintock through her Instagram account. Some believe she will evolve as a significant social media influencer.

Hailie hasn’t always had it easy. Born in 1995, her parents married four years later, but Eminem eventually was granted full custody of the little girl when he and Scott divorced two years later.

They reconciled in 2006 and Eminem eventually adopted Scott’s daughter Whitney from a previous relationship. He also took over guardianship of Scott’s niece Alaina in 2016, Fox News noted.

Eminem finally recognized the damage he caused to his daughter and her mother and in 2017 recorded the song “Castle,” which was a musical apology to them for “publicizing their private lives.”

“I’ve said your name but always tried to hide your face. This game is crazy, I wanted to claim my love for you, but dang I never knew it’d be like this, if I did I wouldn’t have done it. You ain’t asked for none of this (expletive), now you’re being punished? Things that should’ve been private with me and your mother is public. I can’t stomach, they can take this fame back, I don’t want it,” the lyrics revealed.

Despite her tumultuous formative years, Hailie shared in an interview with the Daily Mail that she actually is “really close” with her father. She regularly attends the musical festivals where he attends and shares those pics on Instagram, too. He has spoken publicly about her in a couple of rare interviews, according to the Daily Mail.

“She has been my main source of drive and motivation, especially when she was first born. I didn’t have a career yet, I didn’t have money, I didn’t have a place to live. I think that kicked me in the (expletive) harder knowing, ‘How am I going to raise her? She’s always been the driving force for me to stay busy, stay focused, always been my number one reason for fear of failure. I can’t fail. I can’t have her grow up and not be able to say, ‘My dad succeeded.’ I talk about her a lot, the truth is she is all I got in this world. If everything ended tomorrow, she’s all that I have,” he said.

But her followers seem to love her modeling shots, in addition to her recently shared bikini pic. She resembles her father at certain angles and has received offers to represent major brands.