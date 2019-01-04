Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Leaves Nothing To The Imagination As She Dons A Very Revealing Bikini

Glamour model Anastasiya Kvitko (AK) is nicknamed the ‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ because of her hourglass figure and because her famous booty has made her an Instagram sensation, she makes sure to treat her 9.3 million fans to some sexy new pictures several times a week.

After leaving all of her fans jaw-dropped on the New Year’s Day with a barely-there black one-piece swimsuit, she sent pulses racing on Friday evening as she posted two new pictures where she is featured wearing a very revealing orange bikini.

The first picture instantly became a hit among her fans as she turned her back towards the camera and flaunted her almost-naked derriere. In the second picture, AK’s tiny bikini top provided a generous view of never-ending cleavage, her very slim waist as well as her well-toned thighs. She let her hair down and wore a pair of stylish, purple shades as she stood under the Sun. She accessorized with some silver bracelets in both wrists and wore minimal makeup.

Within a few hours of going live, the pictures amassed more than 122, 000 likes and 16,00 comments where fans drooled over AK’s famous curves and showered her with various compliments.

“Masterful shot and great body!” one of her followers commented on the pictures. “My favorite sexy baby girl. Back, perfect 10. Front, perfect 10,” another fan commented on Anastasiya’s physique.

“You are a sexy thick chick,” one fan said. “Can’t get enough of you.” While another devoted fan wrote the following message for the 24-year-old model.

“Sweetie, you are one gorgeous [and] beautiful woman from head to toe. Keep it up! You are looking hot every time I see a picture of you. You are an angel, I love your lips, they are beautiful and I would love to kiss them one day [sic].”

On the second of January 2019, AK posted another photograph where she was featured wearing a gorgeous beige dress by Fashion Nova. Although the dress was not as revealing as fans expected it to be, AK’s commented section was filled with almost 15,00 comments where fans wrote that she always looks beautiful — whether she exposes her body or not.

On Friday, AK also posted five sultry videos to her Instagram stories which received lots of complimentary comments from her fans (as seen on the recent post). In one of the videos, AK is featured walking alongside a swimming pool, wearing a skimpy, one-piece printed swimsuit. The camera focused on her 41-inch posterior as she walked and swayed her hips from side to side.

As the Inquisitr earlier reported, AK told The Sun in an interview that she achieved her hourglass figure through a combination of diet and exercise and brushed off allegations of plastic surgery. She also revealed that she was deemed “too fat” by modelling agencies in the beginning, but she turned the same thick figure to her advantage later and gained worldwide popularity through Instagram.