Ariana Madix Pens Loving Post To Tom Sandoval On Their 5-Year Anniversary

The 'Vanderpump Rules' lovebirds are halfway to a decade!

A very Happy Anniversary to Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules! The SUR bartenders are celebrating their 5-year anniversary and Ariana took to Instagram to dote on her man for half a decade. The blonde beauty wrote a thoughtful post to her longtime beau, which also included 10 photos of the couple over the years together.

In her caption, Ariana let her followers know she and Tom celebrated on New Year’s Day by laying in bed, eating pizza, and watching reruns of Chappelle Show. The bartender went on the say she was very much looking forward to her future with Tom while referring to him as “the poo,” which Bring it On fans will remember as a line from the cult classic film.

The ten photos Ariana shared spanned the couples five years together, which could be pinpointed by Ariana’s hairstyle at the time. While she now dons a shorter bob, many of the couple’s early years saw her with long blonde locks. Since then she has dabbled with the color pink which was shown in the first photo of the post.

Many fans filled the comment section with well-wishes for the couple and congratulated them on their five years together. To no surprise, there were also plenty of comments urging Ariana and Tom to get married and to start having babies. This is something Ariana has been very candid with over the years, letting fans know marriage and babies were not in her future. Despite constantly reminding Vanderpump Rules fans of this, they still seem to bombard her comment section.

“Tom needs to put a ring on it,” one fan commented.

Ariana responded that Tom had given her “a few rings over the years.”

“Please make babies,” another added.

The bartender responded in typical Ariana style with a stern and simple, “no.”

In just a few hours, Ariana’s post amassed well over 75,000 likes and 1,100 comments. Fellow Vanderpump Rules cast members Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy, and Katie Maloney-Schwartz all showed their support for the couple with a double tap.

Ariana and Tom began dating at the end of Season 2 and things seemed official during the reunion which did not sit well with Tom’s ex, Kristen Doute. The couple has been strong ever since and they are one of the only couples on the popular reality series that hasn’t had an influx of relationship drama year after year.

To see more of Ariana and Tom, watch Vanderpump Rules Season 7 every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.