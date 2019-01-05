Jasmine Tookes Displays Curves In Hot Pink Plunge Swimsuit On Instagram

Jasmine Tookes shared a swimsuit photo on Instagram, this time from the Galapagos Islands off the coast of Ecuador. Her friend and fellow Victoria’s Secret model, Josephine Skriver, has also been posting updates from the Islands, as the two continue to travel together for their vlog. Tookes wore a major plunge swimsuit for the photo, which let her flaunt her curves. The hot pink ensemble included a belt accent around her waist, as the neckline dipped almost to her bellybutton. Jasmine wore her hair pulled up, along with reflective sunglasses, as she posed against a wooden railing with giant cacti in the backdrop. Fans commented, “You are GORGEOUS!!”, “confidence baby,” and “An angel.”

Plus, the VS model shared an Instagram Story of a seal that appeared to be taking a nap on a bench by the boat docks. And prior to her trek to the Galapagos Islands, Tookes shared New Year’s photos from Salinas, which is about 700 miles away. The @joja Instagram page, which is the joint travel page for Jasmine and Josephine Skriver, has yet to be updated since the two were spotted in their New Year’s outfits. However, they’ll likely share more from their Island adventures in time.

Tookes has been a VS angel since 2015, which is a big deal for lingerie models. She previously noted to Elle about what it meant to her to become an angel.

“One thing that I loved from becoming an Angel is all of the friends, all the other girls. We are such a close little group and I love that we can have a sisterhood and hang out together and go to dinner together. It’s fun. I could call any of them at 3 a.m., they’re all so sweet and we’re always there for each other.”

Moreover, she shared some of her nutrition secrets in the weeks leading up to the show. While some models might change the way they eat, Jasmine revealed that she does not.

“I think balance is so important and I like to be able to eat what I want. I still have my pizza and burgers and when I’m training hard, I eat a lot of protein, like chicken.”

And speaking of eating, Joja has a highlighted Instagram post for drinks and food that they’ve enjoyed on their journeys. This includes drinks, meals at restaurants, and little turmeric shots or fruit snacks. Obviously the girls enjoy delicious food on their travels, and manage to get the nutrition and exercise they need to maintain their strong physique.