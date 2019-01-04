Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wows In Brown Bikini Selfie & Shares Pic Of Baby She Had With Jason Statham

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is soaking up some tropical paradise vibes, and has been sharing several bikini photos with her fans. Her newest Instagram post is a selfie that she took of herself in a bathroom mirror, as she sported a brown bikini. The top was strapless with a cinched middle and scalloped edge accents. She wore matching bottoms, along with cat-eye sunglasses and a necklace. The model pulled her hair back in a center part, and captioned it, “Beach ready.” Fans commented, “You look sooooo gooooood,” “Love,” and “Gorgeous.”

Another photo also showed Rosie sitting at the edge of an infinity pool, as she revealed that she’s in French Polynesia, which is home to some of the most iconic tropical getaways, like Tahiti and Bora Bora. The photo showed how beautiful the surroundings are, with lush palm trees everywhere. Rosie can be seen with her back to the camera, as she enjoyed the view.

Plus, the model shared another photo off herself wearing the same bikini while holding her baby.

“Lagoon dipping with my baby shark,” she wrote. She slung a big bag over her right shoulder, and held the baby wearing a blue hat. She’s believed to have married Jason Statham during a New Year’s Eve ceremony, and the baby she’s holding is theirs.

Huntington-Whiteley previously opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about some of her first impressions of Los Angeles, as she hilariously described her reaction to a hike in the Hollywood Hills.

“It’s a walk up a slightly inclined dirt track with a bunch of topless men on their hands-free phones and women with full faces of make-up and small dogs! A real hike to me is, like, an expedition for two days with boots and a tent and it’s raining and you’re battling the elements. So, yeah, the hiking scene in LA… I sort of scratch my head. I’m like, ‘Is this it?'”

And when it comes to reflecting on motherhood, she had her opinions as well.

“It sounds so clichéd, but it’s just been the most magical experience. Everything feels so special and sweet and wholesome and loving and then at the same time it’s been…life-changing, and my focus is now this person; this is what I want to do.”

And it appears that for Rosie, over-sharing photos of her baby is not a priority on her social media. Her recent post of herself and her child is a rare occurrence, as most of her updates involve her posing in different outfits.