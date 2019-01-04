After Donald Trump Slams Democrat Who Called Him ‘Motherf***er,’ Twitter Reminds Trump Of His Love For Cursing

Trump, who has never been averse to bad language, said that Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib 'dishonored herself' and the country by using a curse word to describe him.

After Donald Trump had some sharp criticism for a Democratic congresswoman who called him a “motherf***er,” his opponents on Twitter shared some video reminding Trump that he hasn’t always been so offended by salty language.

On Friday, the president said Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib “dishonored herself” by calling him the swear word during a statement promising to impeach him. As the New York Post reported, Donald Trump said it was “disrespectful” to the United States and inappropriate given that Tlaib’s family members were present.

“I think she dishonored herself and I think she dishonored her family,” Trump told reporters gathered at the White House. “I thought it was highly disrespectful to the United States of America.”

Tlaib had made the comment recounting a conversation with her son about Donald Trump’s bullying tactics, saying Democrats would not put up with them any longer.

“And when your son looks at you and says, ‘Mama, look, you won. Bullies don’t win,’ and I said, ‘Baby, they don’t’ — because we’re gonna go in and impeach the motherf**ker.”

After Donald Trump’s dismay at the bad language, many took to Twitter to share times that he hasn’t been so concerned with respect and decorum with regard to langauge. In one video from an interview with Howard Stern, Trump referred to a former employee as “mentally retarded.”

Here’s video of Trump calling his employee “mentally retarded.” If you’re “outraged” by what Rep Tlaib said, then what do you think about this? pic.twitter.com/qrVEizX71N — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 4, 2019

Some shared video of Trump in an appearance on Access Hollywood where he appeared to brag about sexually assaulting women, saying he could “grab ’em by the p***y.” Others noted that Trump continued to use this language in public, including using the same word to describe Ted Cruz during the 2016 presidential campaign.

"I think she dishonored herself. And I think she dishonored her family," Trump says, then calls it "highly disrespectful to the US of A" re new rep saying Dems will "impeach this motherf**ker." Trump in '16 repeated a woman's use of "pussy" to describe Ted Cruz from a rally stage — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 4, 2019

Donald Trump used a series of other curse words during the campaign and into his presidency, including a now-infamous cabinet meeting where he referred to African nations as “sh**hole countries.” He has also used Twitter to bully perceived opponents with insults, even sharing a meme this week mocking Democrat Elizabeth Warren’s Native American ancestry.

Writer Holly Figueroa O’Reilly tweeted a video compilation of Trump using colorful language in the past, which can be seen here.

The response from Democrats has been largely the same as what was already shared on Twitter. After new House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked about Tlaib’s use of a curse word to describe Donald Trump, she pointed out that the choice of language was no worse than anything Trump had already said.

Rahisa Tlaib said on Friday that she stands by her remarks about Donald Trump, tweeting that she will always “speak truth to power.”