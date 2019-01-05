‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Bri Barnes Fakes Out Colton Underwood With A Fake Aussie Accent: See The Clip

The L.A. model greets 'The Bachelor' star with a bogus accent so she will stand out, but will it backfire?

Colton Underwood will need to learn the language of love. When The Bachelor star meets his 30 women on Monday’s premiere of the ABC dating show, he’ll come across women from all different backgrounds. But as Glamour notes, one woman, in particular, stands out as the master of all scammers.

In a teaser for Colton Underwood’s Bachelor‘s premiere, which you can see below, contestant Brianna “Bri” Barnes, a 24-year-old model, begins speaking to the former NFL player in a questionable Australian accent.

After Underwood asks the blonde beauty where she is from, she carefully responds.

“The accent, it’s Australian. I was hoping you’re kind of a sucker for accents. I didn’t know what you’d think about it,” she explains. Colton tells Bri he loves it.

Later Bri Barnes reveals the truth in a confessional interview.

“I’m not really Australian. But you have to do what you can to stand out.”

There’s no doubt that Bri Barnes will stand out to Colton. While The Bachelor star is greeted with women who have all kinds of gimmicks — one woman even pokes fun at what a slow mover the virgin Bachelor is by wearing a sloth costume to the opening night meet and greet — Bri’s phony accent will surely come back to bite her. Although, technically Bri didn’t lie to The Bachelor because she never actually said she was from Australia.

You can see the hilarious clip from The Bachelor premiere below.

Is this lie going to take her down (under)? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/OrHrathRYJ — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 3, 2019

As for the things Bri Barnes didn’t tell Colton, her bio on ABC reveals she is from Los Angeles and been modeling since age 14, but that she is “more than just a pretty face.” Bri actually could have bonded with Colton over their mutual love of sports because she played soccer for eight years. She also enjoys hiking, camping, and snowboarding, and loves when “her date notices her outfit.” Colton may have been too mesmerized by Bri’s amazing accent to comment on her red evening gown, so hopefully, she will give him a pass.

While Bri Barnes is the only contestant to greet Colton Underwood with a bogus accent, the ABC leading man will reportedly be confronted with multiple dialects as he meets his 30 women on The Bachelor premiere. There are several women in the supersized cast who speak both English and Spanish, and one woman, Nina, was born in Croatia and speaks three different languages, according to E! News.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 7, at 8 p.m. on ABC.