Demi Burnett Reveals Shocking Secret About Her Mom, Scores Early Villain Status On ‘The Bachelor’ Premiere

The Texas beauty is the contestant fans will love to hate on Colton Underwood's season of the ABC dating show.

The new season of the Bachelor already has its first villain, and it sounds like the contestant’s backstory could conflict with Colton Underwood’s wholesome personality. As previously shared by the Inquisitr, contestant Demi Burnett will be this season’s primary “villain” on the Bachelor. And based on her first impression on the ABC dating show, she will wear that title well.

“My friends and family would describe me as super bubbly and outgoing, a little sassy country girl. I don’t mind getting my hands dirty and having fun,” Demi said on the Bachelor premiere, before adding, “I’ve never had a serious relationship.”

While Demi described herself as a good ol’ county girl who likes four-wheeling and longboarding, the Texas beauty was dealing with some personal drama during filming of the show. In her intro package, Demi is seen receiving a phone call from her mother — from federal prison.

“I live with my dad and my stepmom. My dad always had the proper environment for us and so we’ve always been with him. My mom, she had to go to federal prison. She’s there because of embezzlement. My mom is actually gonna get out very soon, and the next time I would potentially see her I would be with Colton.”

After dropping that bombshell on the season premiere of The Bachelor, Demi was the first woman to exit the limos to meet Colton— a sure sign she goes far in the competition. Demi then greeted Colton Underwood by saying, “So, I have not dated a virgin since I was 12, but I’m excited to give it another shot.”

Later, Demi rubbed her 29 other castmates the wrong way when she immediately snatched Colton away for some one-on-one time after he had barely made his way into the mansion. The Texas interior designer and model spent some time flirting with the Bachelor star before concluding, “I definitely think Colton’s attracted to me. I could tell by the way he complimented my eyes and my dress. I could see it in his eyes that he’s got a little crush on me.”

Of course, only time—and about 10 more episodes—will tell if Demi makes it to the final rose ceremony on the Bachelor. But even before her debut on the rose-filled reality show, Demi Burnett was making headlines after being spotted in a car in New York City with the Challenge bad boy Paulie Calafiore, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. According to Us Weekly, an insider claims that Paulie was “advising” Demi on how to handle her reality TV fame because she’s not sure how she’s going to be perceived on the show after getting “hot and heavy” with Colton early on.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.