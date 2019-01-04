Barbara Palvin Posts Several Bra-And-Panties Pics From Victoria’s Secret Campaign In Instagram Stories

Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin exactly knows how to keep her 10.1 million Instagram followers engaged in her social media life, and to this end, she keeps posting sultry pictures of herself every now and then.

Friday afternoon was no exception, as the 25-year-old hottie took to her Instagram stories and posted several pictures from Victoria’s Secret’s new bra and panties collection where she is featured flaunting her famous derriere while wearing a green, lace hiphugger underwear which she paired with a white crop top. Barbara turned her back towards the camera and looked side-ways to pose for the photoshoot, which sent pulses racing. In the second picture, she’s featured wearing a pair of white shorts along with a white sports bra.

Apart from posting her VS pics, Barbara also shared a few picture collages from her latest photoshoot with Vogue Spain, where she is featured wearing a very low-cut pink dress that allowed her to flash plenty of cleavage. The official Instagram page of the magazine also posted a video of the Hungarian bombshell, where she is featured wearing a long brown dress while watching a dance performance on TV. The same video then features her changing into a sexy, red dress which she paired with some dark red lip color to flaunt her killer looks.

A look at her Instagram page shows that Barbara has been doing a lot of ad campaigns lately, especially for big brands like Armani Beauty. The brand also posted a picture of Barbara on their official Instagram page on Thursday where she looks drop-dead-gorgeous wearing a black outfit and some dark red lipstick.

On the video that Barbara shared from Armani Beauty’s page, she garnered close to 300,000 likes and around 1,000 comments where fans wrote words and phrases like “beautiful,” “stunning,” and “My Queen” to express their admiration for Barbara.

“She’s a goddess,” one person commented on the picture. Another fan flirtatiously wrote, “I wish I was that lipstick” as he saw Barbara applying it on her lips in a very sensual way. Likewise, another male follower wrote, “kiss me hard before you go,” on the video, making reference to Lana Del Rey’s hit song.

Although Barbara has become quite successful in her career over the years as can be gauged by her ever-growing number of Instagram followers and the top-notch modelling gigs that she is landing, Barbara has had her fair share of struggle in the beginning when she was considered short in height. She, however, never gave up and also advises others to remain persistent in their endeavors. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Barbara said the following.