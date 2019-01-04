Meghan Markle Gave Her Inexpensive Clothing Away In ‘Sayonara Zara’ When She Became Rich

Before Meghan Markle claimed the title of Duchess of Sussex, and even before she became an actress, the royal was quite keen on savvy shopping. Her closet was filled with items from stores like Zara, a Spanish fast fashion retailer. But Markle’s tastes changed a bit when she dived into her acting career and made a bigger income, which called for a new wardrobe. Instead of just throwing her inexpensive clothing out, the Suits star decided to send them off party-style, a source told Vanity Fair.

“[The celebration was] unofficially billed as a ‘Sayonara Zara’ party,” the source in Hollywood said.

The source also revealed that Markle gave away her old clothing to friends at the party.

Now, as a royal, Markle often wears designers like Givenchy, Prada, Stella McCartney, and Brandon Maxwell. Markle is also known to borrow jewelry from the Queen’s wardrobe.

However, a few fast fashion pieces have joined the Duchess of Sussex at public engagements, according to Elle. Markle has been spotted wearing ASOS, J.Crew, and Aritzia, for example.

She’s also sure to support her designer friends when she can. In October of 2018, the royal wore a blazer from her pal Serena Williams’ clothing line — knowing it would appear in tons of news pieces, and send customers to the tennis star’s door.

As she is still new to being part of the royal family — having married Prince Harry just a few months ago in May — Markle uses her fashion sense to make a good impression, a royal insider once said.

“Meghan is conscious of making her work wardrobe become too trend-conscious,” the source shared to the media. “Meghan is still new to this and aware everyone is still watching her and wants to be respectful and doesn’t want her style to take away from the very important work she’s doing.”

In addition, there are a few style rules that constrict Markle’s wardrobe, now that she is a member of the royal family — although the daring Duchess of Sussex has been known to break them, Teen Vogue reported. For example, while the queen prefers women in the royal family to wear skirts or dresses, Markle sometimes sports trendy pants, such as the wide-legged white Ralph Lauren pants that she rocked in July of 2018. Other small rules broken by Meghan Markle include wearing pantyhose under all skirts and dresses, wearing only pale nail polishes, and avoiding wedges for shoes.