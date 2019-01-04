WWE Rumors: WWE Makes ‘Fantastic Offer’ To Kenny Omega, Making Him A ‘Wild Card’ In Bidding Wars

The extra in this contract offer may be enough to convince Kenny Omega on WWE.

With the creation of All Elite Wrestling, many fans believe that we could be heading into a new old-school era of professional wrestling. It’s believed that actual competition could happen again in the future and that talent bidding wars may once more become a real thing. Right now, Kenny Omega is the most coveted talent in the entire world and rumor has it that WWE has actually made a most “fantastic offer” to the multi-time champion.

It’s been well known for a long time that WWE is able to offer a lot of money to superstars, and it’s hard for other promotions to compete with them. With billionaire Tony Khan as the president and likely financial backer of AEW, there may be someone who can actually offer competing deals now.

Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Page have already signed their deals with AEW, and it’s expected that the remaining members of The Elite will do the same. Well, that is unless someone else steps in with something better for them.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of NODQ, Dave Meltzer is reporting that Kenny Omega was given a “fantastic offer” by WWE. Not only would the money be exceptional, but the contract may include offering Omega more freedom and control of his creativity within the company.

One of the things that Kenny Omega has said in the past is that he wouldn’t mind going to WWE, but he is concerned about having his creativity stifled. There are stricter time limits on matches and not everyone has the freedom of calling their own shots, but WWE may have reconsidered things.

Kenny Omega has been a member of New Japan Pro Wrestling for a long time, but last night brought a sure sign that he may be heading elsewhere. Omega faced off with Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13 and ended up losing his IWGP Heavyweight Championship, which he’s held since June.

It was a great match and one that fans loved, but seeing Omega lose the title could be a clue that he’s heading somewhere new.

Dave Meltzer also said that All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Ring of Honor are set to meet this week to talk over possibly working together. It is possible that it won’t work out, though, as politics could get in the way.

Kenny Omega is one of greatest true wrestling talents in the world, and any promotion would immediately be made better by his arrival. It has been expected that he would head to All Elite Wrestling and join his close friends, but that’s not set in stone. WWE coming through with a “fantastic offer” is huge, but then again, Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks reportedly turned down seven-figure offers from WWE.

Whatever ends up happening, it’s once again a great time to be a wrestling fan.