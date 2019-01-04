Isabeli Fontana Dons String Bikini & Tugs At Bottoms On Instagram

Isabeli Fontana shared more photos on Instagram from her getaway in Florianopolis, including a bikini photo. The model sported a mustard-yellow swimsuit with black polka dots as she sat on a rock formation at the beach. She looked down to her left hip as she tugged at her bikini bottom and knotted the side ties. The model accessorized with a necklace and a straw hat with a black accent, one which shielded her face from the camera. In the backdrop there are small mountains and ocean waves. Fans commented, “Incredible Isabeli” and “So beautiful.”

Her other recent posts include a photo with a friend, Ariel, as they both smiled for the camera. Isabeli wore a white bikini and a necklace, while Ariel sported a patterned one-piece swimsuit and white sunglasses.

In addition to the beach photos, Fontana also shared a picture of herself striking a pose on a suspended outdoor chair. The circular wicker chair had white padding, and Isabeli sat in it on her back — and propped her legs straight up. She was wearing a pair of leggings with strappy accents on the sides as she posed with her arms over her head, and looked to her left. The caption read, “just chill.”

Previously, Isabeli spoke with Harper’s Bazaar about what it was like for her when she was younger — and just starting out in the modeling industry.

“I couldn’t do any girly feminine stuff like make-up. I was into skateboarding and hanging out with my two brothers. So on this course I learned how to walk and then I entered a modelling contest in 1996 in Sao Paulo and I came third. I couldn’t believe it when they said my name, the other girls literally had to push me forward.”

From there, Fontana said that she “went to a bigger contest in France which was a horrible experience for a 13-year-old girl. I couldn’t eat French food at all, I was living on bread and butter. I couldn’t speak any English or French and it was so difficult and tiring. My Russian housemate was trying to teach me a few English phrases. It was a weird time.”

Clearly she moved past all of her initial struggles, and she has worked to become one of the most sought-after models in the industry. In 2018, the model was featured on the cover of Marie Claire Brasil, where she struck a yoga pose. Not only that, she was featured on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia and Vogue Paris, among other notable accomplishments.