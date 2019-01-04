Johnny Bananas Tells ‘Teen Mom OG’s’ Bristol Palin To ‘Shut Up,’ ‘Stop Whining’ About Bad Editing

Bristol Palin is under fire for her complaints against MTV.

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio took aim at Bristol Palin during a recent interview on the Hollywood Pipeline.

According to a new report, the Real World and Challenge cast member slammed the mother of three for complaining about the way in which MTV has chosen to edit her life on their long-running reality series.

“Shut up. Like honestly Bristol, would you just stop whining?” he said, according to a January 3 report from the Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “You’re on an MTV show about kids that made bad decisions early on in life and are in dysfunctional relationships. There’s no way to edit that in a positive way. There just isn’t.”

Johnny continued on, telling Bristol that the network wouldn’t air scenes of her sitting in the corner and reading a Bible. He also slammed Bristol for joining the show, her second reality series, and complaining that the experience was similar to her first experiences with reality shows. He wanted to know whether or not she had learned her lesson the first time.

“We got enough of this, hearing your mom whining about the press and the publicity that she got and how it wasn’t accurate. Forge a different path… you knew what you were doing,” he noted.

Last month, Bristol took aim at MTV on Instagram after feeling that the network was using her as a “fake fill-in Farrah Abraham” for dramatic “Jerry Springer BS.”

“Don’t get me wrong – I’ve said some mean things and learned a lot the last several months – but the life I’ve built for my kids is NOT sitting around talking about baby daddy drama. Every week is a continued disappointment with their inaccuracies and false narratives,” she explained.

Bristol Palin’s Instagram complaints came after she was seen discussing her relationship with her ex-husband, Dakota Meyer. As fans well know, Bristol and Dakota split last year — prior to Bristol joining the show — and chronicled their co-parenting relationship on Teen Mom OG in the months that followed.

Although Bristol and Dakota appeared to be at odds at times on the show, they have since gone public with denials of a feud. They have insisted that they are in a great place with one another as they continue to raise their two young children.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV. No word yet on whether or not Bristol Palin will return to the network for a ninth season of the reality series.