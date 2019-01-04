‘Miracle Man’ Scott Marr Recovers After Family Turns Off Life Support & He Credits God

T. Scott Marr was believed to be facing death by doctors as his family decided to pull him off of his breathing machine. Daughter Preston noted that “He had always said, ‘I never want you guys to see me lying in a hospital bed, lying in a nursing home.’ They told us he was on his way to brain death, so we said our goodbyes before extubating him, all the monitors were shut off and we waited by his side,” according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

This happened after his family found him unresponsive at his home on December 12, a day after his 61st birthday. At the time, doctors diagnosed him with a stroke, and believed that the man would not recover. Medical officials said that Marr was on his way to “brain death.” When Marr was taken to the hospital, he was taken to the ICU and hooked up to a breathing machine. There, doctors noticed brain swelling.

So imagine the family’s surprise when Marr kept breathing after he was taken off of the machine. That meant that the family was able to skip the appointment that they had made with a funeral home, although it’s hard to know whether anybody knew at the time about the astounding recovery Marr was about to make.

Not only that, his daughter recounted how “I asked him to move his thumbs, and he slowly moved his thumbs, and I asked him to wiggle his toes, and he wiggled all his toes really slightly.”

It was then that doctors finally landed on the correct diagnosis, which is one of posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome. Dr. Runge noted that they didn’t think he had the syndrome, because of the swelling. A list of typical symptoms described by the Miami Herald didn’t mention falling unconscious.

We have some great news to report, as T. Scott Marr was discharged from the hospital today! Look for interviews with him airing on KMTV (5 pm), KETV (6 pm) and in tomorrow's Omaha World-Herald. And if you wish to support him, this link still is open –>> https://t.co/HWYNtMuorN — Rob Anderson (@_robanderson) January 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Marr believes that what saved him was his faith. And his family seems to agree, calling him the “miracle man.”

“I don’t want to make this into a huge religious thing but I’ll tell you what: It was pretty much a miracle…. I’m not an extremely religious person. I don’t go to church every Sunday. But I do believe in God. I believe with all my heart. And now this is just proof for me that everything I’ve ever heard is true.”

A photo of the daughter and father was captured by photographers during a press conference that they held after Marr’s recovery. The man has his right hand in his face in tears, as his daughter does the same. Understandably, the experience was incredibly emotional and difficult — although it thankfully had a happy ending.

And now, Marr is still recovering while undergoing physical therapy. He has since been released from the hospital. 1011 Now also added that he’s going to speech therapy in the hopes of improving his short-term memory and multi-tasking abilities.