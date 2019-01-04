‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Shows Off Bikini Body On Instagram

Lala Kent is on vacation with fiance Randall Emmett and a couple of her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars.

Lala Kent has been enjoying a days-long vacation with her fiance Randall Emmett and spending most of it in a bikini.

Over the past several days, the Vanderpump Rules cast member and her soon-to-be husband, as well as her co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, have been sharing tons of photos of themselves and one another, one of which included Kent in a black bikini on a giant flamingo float.

“Unbothered,” Kent wrote in her photo’s caption.

While Kent’s bikini photo was taken during her visit to Miami, Florida, the reality star has since moved on with her vacation and traveled to the Bahamas, where she, her fiance, and her co-stars appear to be staying at The Atlantis.

Earlier this week, Kent and Emmett rang in the New Year while enjoying a double date with Taylor and Cartwright. In photos shared on the women’s Instagram pages, they were both dressed to the nines in stunning dresses and high heels.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Kent and Cartwright both became engaged in 2018; Kent in September during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Cartwright in June during a visit to her favorite restaurant in Malibu, California.

Lala Kent thoroughly enjoyed Miami, as seen in the photo below.

Below is another photo of Lala Kent in her bikini, which was shared by one of her friends.

Although Lala Kent has been appearing on Vanderpump Rules for the past three seasons, rumors began swirling months ago that claimed she may be willing to leave the show once she and her movie producer fiance Randall Emmett settle down and get married.

“Lala is strongly considering leaving the show after she and Randall tie the knot,” a source close to the 28-year-old told Radar Online. “She does not want her marriage to fail because of her reality TV career, and her cast mates kind of agree with her that doing the show may cause drama in her marriage.”

“Lala has gotten what she wants out of the show and she has finally found her happily ever after,” the source explained. “The last thing that she wants to do is mess up what she and Randall have by putting fame in front of love.”

Kent and Emmett began dating in early 2016, prior to his divorce from Ambyr Childers.

To see more of Lala Kent, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.