‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Shuts Down Haters Over Plastic Surgery Rumors

The ladies of the Real Housewives are no strangers to plastic surgery, but when one person called out Kyle Richards for going too far with the scalpel, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star decided that she’d had enough of the rumors. According to Us Weekly, Richards took offense to the suggestion that she’d gone under the knife, saying that the only work she’s had done is botox, a nose job, PRP, and some laser treatments.

It all started when the 49-year-old posted a photo of herself with her husband Mauricio Umansky and daughter Portia Umansky. The group stands together in front of the fireplace with decorative lights to celebrate the new year, which they spent in Aspen, Colorado. Richards looks happy, relaxed and decidedly fresh-faced in the image.

Fans decided that the ROBH star must have had plastic surgery to achieve her healthy glow.

“Some serious plastic surgery right there!” one fan wrote.

“Kyle looks like she might be on the crazy train of plastic surgery,” said another.

Richards apparently reached her boiling point and decided to fight back.

“I have not done plastic surgery. I did my nose in 2006 and I get Botox. That is it. There are things you can do to look younger that require surgery. Lasers are key.”

She added that she also had PRP on her face in order to maintain her youthful appearance.

Other fans told Richards that she looked amazing, plastic surgery or not, and that she should keep doing what she is doing.

PRP, also known as Platelet-rich plasma, is a substance that is injected into the skin or muscles in order to promote healing. Despite not being approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, some athletes use it help speed up injury healing. Others use it to treat hair loss, pain, and, of course, aging.

Season 9 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills starts on February 12, and Richards says that the upcoming season promises to be a big one.

“It’s been a really outrageous season, from, like, literally the get-go. Usually it’s like catching up, it picks up — this was like, ‘Bam,’ out of the gate,” she teased, as quoted by Us Weekly. “I don’t even know, we’ve never had a season like this before. It’s been a very wild and crazy ride so far.”

This season, the cast features newcomer Denise Richards, along with perennial faves Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, in addition to Richards.