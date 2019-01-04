Josephine Skriver Flaunts Insane Bikini Body As She Holidays In Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands

Victoria’s Secret angel Josephine Skriver shared a new picture on Instagram, showing her wearing a skimpy black bikini which sent temperatures soaring. And not only did she flaunt her amazing figure in the picture — but the breathtakingly beautiful backdrop also won her some extra points.

The picture, which was captured by her fiance Alex DeLeon aka Bohnes, featured Josephine sitting on the beach in her sexy bikini, wearing a pair of black shades. What made the picture even more intriguing was the presence of a Galapagos marine iguana, who is seen crawling close to where Josephine is sitting.

Josephine tagged her fiance in the post for photo credits, and called him “National Geographic‘s newest wildlife photographer” in the caption. The photo has garnered 243,000 likes and close to 900 comments as of the writing of this article. Fans and followers not only praised the beautiful location, but also expressed their admiration for Josephine’s amazingly well-toned figure.

“You look amazing,” one commentator said, continuing with “wow, I didn’t know that Ecuador was this beautiful.” Another follower wrote “bikini body goals,” on the picture — and added that Josephine is the sexiest Victoria’s Secret model.

Followers also focused on the animal — and many of them mistook the creature for a Komodo dragon. Those confused users called Josephine brave for sitting next to a “dangerous” creature. Ecuadorian natives and marine-life enthusiasts, however, corrected some people — and informed them that the species is not a dragon, but a Galapagos marine iguana, which are relatively harmless.

“They don’t do anything. Iguanas actually just eat leaves and algae from the ocean in this case. They don’t even have teeth or big teeth at least,” one Instagram user informed everyone.

As Josephine has been holidaying in Ecuador for many days now, she has been treating her 5.6 million fans to different pictures from the beautiful country. A quick scroll through her recent snaps proves that Josephine is having a great time over there.

Earlier this week, she posted three pictures of herself where she is featured posing next to a group of cute llamas, who the 25-year-old model called her “new friends.” Per the geotag, Josephine visited Cotopaxi Volcano — which is one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

Ecuador seems to be a favorite vacation spot for Victoria’s Secret models this year, as Josephine isn’t the only one holidaying there. Fellow Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes has also been spending her holidays there — and the two beauties even celebrated a New Year’s party together. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the two seems to be good friends, as they have embarked on starting a YouTube channel.