Sara Sampaio Stuns In Orange Bikini While Enjoying The Island Life

Sara Sampaio appears to be enjoying her time on an island to the fullest, and she shared a new bikini photo on Instagram to prove it. The photo showed the model posing against a tree in a beach scene, with foliage, rocks, and beautiful blue ocean in the background. Sara wore an orange bikini with a bandeau-style top and simply-cut bottoms. She popped her right foot, and rested her right hand on a tree. The model wore her hair down, and captioned the post, “Island life.” Fans responded, “This is awesome,” “Beautiful,” and “Great shot, keep it up.”

The post was geo-tagged Cheval Blanc Randheli, which is a luxury hotel in the Maldives. The hotel offers several villas, including one called the “Cheval Blanc Randheli Private Island.” Perhaps this is where Sampaio is currently relaxing, at a locale which boasts a four-room villa. There’s a spa, an outdoor pool, and all of the privacy that comes with enjoying a private island. Plus, there’s staff that live on-site for anything guests might need during their stay. This might explain why Sara’s recent posts show her on a secluded beach, however her Instagram Story does show other guests in the backdrop — so she may be staying in a different villa.

Another recent photo showed Sampaio sitting on a hammock at the beach. She sat upright, with her legs crossed. In this image, she sported a red-orange bikini while she closed her eyes and looked like she was soaking in the sun. Instagram Stories gave fans an even closer look at her getaway, with video shots of a place that she captioned “Paradise.”

Sampaio is well-traveled — like most sought-after models in the industry — and she previously shared her favorite cities for fine dining with Vogue.

“My hometown. I’m from Porto, Portugal, and it’s honestly my home. Home-cooked family meals are always the best. But my favorite restaurant is called Arquinho do Castelo in Leca da Palmeira, near Porto.”

She also had great advice for “women looking in the mirror and getting dressed in the morning,” which is to “Love yourself. Instead of focusing on something you dislike, repurpose that attention on the things you love about yourself. A positive thought in the morning changes the energy of your entire day.”

Moreover, Sara added that to get ready for an important event in a short period of time, she would advise people to “Definitely cut back as much as you can on sugar and salt—for me they cause breakouts. Also try to rest as much as possible, drink a lot of water, and moisturize a lot.” Considering how fabulous she seems to look all the time, this may be some great insight into how to maintain your physical wellness.