Demi Rose Shares Pic Of Her Flawless Tan In Skimpy Crocheted Bikini

The eye-popping top has drawn a number of comments.

British model Demi Rose Mawby sure knows how to make a statement. While vacationing in Quintana Roo, she snapped a selfie that’s gone viral, much like some of her other provocative pics.

With her chestnut brown hair tamed in braided low pig tails, 23-year-old Mawby tipped her head to the side and stared unsmiling at the camera with a sultry look. Her gorgeous long lashes framed her rich chocolate brown eyes, all of which blended well with her skimpy brown crocheted bikini top. The low-cut bikini highlighted her rich tan, which helped set off a pendant necklace clasped around her neck.

“Getting my tan on,” she captioned the photo.

Other Instagram users heaped praise and compliments upon the model and her latest photo. A few asked her to marry them and proclaimed their undying love to her.

“Getting your beauty on,” commented @ joshua_thibs8.

“Stunning gorgeous beautiful,” wrote @chitosixx.

Mawby has been vacationing remotely as she ushered in the New Year with friends and her significant other Chris Martinez. She shared a few other photos from their trip, including one of them celebrating on New Year’s Eve, a glass of bubbly clutched in their hands.

Another photo from her trip clearly showed off her assets. She’s wearing a palm frond-patterned thong swimming suit that’s low cut in the back and apparently quite revealing in the front. She has a black mesh coverup skirt draped across her lower half, high wedges strapped to her feet.

Mawby quickly became a global sensation on Instagram with her revealing pics. She also catapulted to social media stardom after she was spotted traipsing around sans underwear while wearing a crocheted outfit.

She’s often described as “busty” and dresses to accent her hourglass figure. She launched her modeling career highlighting lingerie, which jump-started her social media following that spans millions of people. She also caught attention in May 2016 when she briefly dated American rapper Tyga after he had dated Kylie Jenner.

The 5’2 brunette beauty grew up in the West Midlands but relocated to the United States after finishing her classes in health and beauty at Walsall College.

Critics have accused her of having enhancement surgery, speculations she has repeatedly shot down on social media.

“I’d like to say any ‘before & after’ pics that circle online of me & I look skinner, yes of course I look different I had an eating disorder,” she tweeted. “There was a time I weighed 37 kg…. I’m happy and healthy now, with curves.”