Idris Elba Multitasks, Playing Coachella As DJ Big Driis, And Fans Are Ready

The reigning 'Sexiest Man Alive' has been DJing since he was a teen.

Nobody can say that actor Idris Elba doesn’t keep busy. The Luther actor has now signed on to DJ at Coachella this year — under the name DJ Big Driis. Elba is slated to be on stage for both Saturdays of the Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival.

PageSix says that the British actor, who is still People Magazine‘s reigning “Sexiest Man Alive,” will be rocking the decks like he’s been doing since he was a teen.

Word is that Elba even slipped into DJ Big Driis mode at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, thrilling the party-goers. The actor admits slyly that it was a big night for him, also.

“I try not to talk too much about it, because it was a private day, but it remains one of the highlights of my life, for sure.”

Ironically, Idris Elba will be able to merge two of his passions soon — as he will be playing a struggling DJ on a new sitcom for Netflix called Turn Up Charlie.

“Elba is also set to play a struggling DJ and ‘eternal bachelor’ in his upcoming Netflix sitcom, Turn Up Charlie who’s forced to make ends meet by working as a manny to his much more successful friend’s school-aged daughter.”

Elba is best known as a Hollywood leading man, but he has had a long career in music — and obviously, he’s been keeping his feet wet as a DJ, Variety details. Before the star had made a name for himself as an actor, Elba entered the music business at age 14, working as a DJ and as a music producer.

Other than playing the royal wedding, Elba has made appearances on stage at the Essence Fest in New Orleans, the Boardmasters Festival in Cornwall, and the Glastonbury festival in southwest England. In July, the actor launched his own record label, 7Wallace Music.

But the would-be James Bond says he purposefully does not promote the musical aspect of his career, as it’s something he does more for himself.

“Actors doing music is corny, I know that’s what people think and I accept that. But music has always been a way for me to express myself. Honestly, I hate pushing my music. I’m passionate about what I do, so to hear someone saying they hate it would be a bit like having someone say your child is ugly!”

But that doesn’t mean that Elba hasn’t garnered accolades for his musical endeavors. In 2010 the actor/DJ released his EP called High-Class Problems Vol. 1, which garnered a Billboard Music Awards nomination.