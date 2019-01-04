‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, January 7: Hope & Brooke Have A Tearful Reunion

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, January 7 reveal that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Bill (Don Diamont) will arrive on Catalina Island, anxious to meet their new granddaughter, Beth. Brooke and Hope (Annika Noelle) will also have an emotional reunion, per Highlight Hollywood.

Ridge, Brooke, and Bill Arrive To Heartbreaking News

In a move that nobody saw coming, Ridge and Bill united for the sake of their families. Brooke was distraught because Hope was on Catalina Island by herself and was having a baby. Bill and Ridge put Brooke’s interest first and agreed to take the chopper together. They realized that the most important thing was to get to the island as quickly as possible without bickering or fighting.

Little do they know what is actually happening on the island. They rush to be by Hope and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) side wanting to meet the new addition to the family. But Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that Elizabeth Avalon Spencer did not make it and that they lost their child.

Bill, Ridge, and Brooke will be severely impacted by the loss of their granddaughter. They had been looking forward to her arrival for months, only to have her ripped away before her life even began.

Brooke and Hope’s Tearful Reunion

Hope was devastated the first time that she lost a child. For anyone to go through that same pain twice is unforgivable.

Brooke was extremely worried when she heard that Hope had gone into labor on the island. She knew that Hope was by herself and that anything could happen to her daughter while she was in such a vulnerable state. Brooke mentioned the fact that the doctor did not know her history, alluding to the fact that Hope had miscarried her and Wyatt’s child before.

Hope and Liam are facing their worst nightmare. They were both looking forward to Beth’s birth but now they will go home without a baby. Although they are trying to be brave for the sake of the other, both of them are visibly distraught.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Brooke and Hope will have an emotional reunion. Brooke will try to comfort her daughter in her time of grief. She was equally excited about the birth of her new granddaughter.

Elizabeth Avalon Spencer’s death will raise many questions. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Reese will be in the hot seat when Ridge, Liam, and Bill pepper him with questions.