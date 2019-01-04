Jemma Lucy Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Goes Braless Under See-Through Top On Instagram

Reality star Jemma Lucy has little to hide in her recent Instagram posts. On Thursday, the 30-year-old glamour model took to the popular social media platform to share a racy photo of herself posing in a see-through top — while wearing nothing underneath.

In the Instagram post in question, Jemma Lucy is posing in front of a mirror for a selfie while wearing a sheer black crop top and a pair of white panties. The ensemble shows off the model’s voluptuous figure, as well as her tattoos. The photo captures her from the thighs up. According to her caption, she took the snap while in a changing room, and was wearing a Yeezy top.

In another snap from late last week, Jemma Lucy once again posed braless in another see-through top. In this photo, the Celebrity Big Brother star is wearing a cherry-colored crop top and matching underwear as she poses against a blue wall. She is wearing her dark hair swept to the side and down as it falls onto her shoulders — except for a strand that falls onto her face.

In both photos, the model has neglected to wear a bra under her tops, giving her Instagram followers something to talk about.

“You would look at me with no hesitation and you tell me baby it’s yourssssss,” she captioned the older photo, the words coming from lyrics to Drake’s “Wu-Tang Forever.”

The snapshot — which she shared with her 613,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 23,500 likes and more than 270 comments, making this one of her most successful posts in several months. The most recent photo was also a hit, earning more than 15,000 likes and more than 150 comments within a day of having been posted.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to express admiration for the photos, and to leave a myriad of mixed emoji messages.

“We should totally have a Jem and Brandi show. Real talk, complete honesty,” one user wrote, referring to Brandi Glanville of The Housewives of Beverly Hills and Celebrity Big Brother.

As the Daily Mail noted, Jemma Lucy will star in a new reality TV show next year. The show will be titled Eating With My Ex, and on the show, Jemma will have the opportunity to confront her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Bear. The two dated back in 2016 before Jemma Lucy found out that he was cheating on her. The cheating scandal led to a famously acrimonious breakup, the report continued.