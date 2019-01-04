Jax Taylor Sets The Record Straight On Raquel Leviss And James Kennedy’s Failed Dog Adoption

Raquel claims they were outbid, but Jax is saying its all a lie.

It’s been quite the tumultuous week on Twitter for the cast of Vanderpump Rules. As the Inquisitr previously reported, James Kennedy has been feuding with several cast members on the social media platform including Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. Both Jax and Brittany have stuck up for themselves in a battle against James where the DJ made inappropriate comments about Lala Kent and Jax’s deceased fathers.

Despite apologizing to Jax and Lala, the feud is still brewing and Jax is showing no signs of backing down. A new tweet from the former SUR bartender takes a swing at James’s girlfriend Raquel Leviss over a post she shared back in November.

Raquel’s post detailed her failed attempt at adopting a puppy at 2018’s Vanderpump Dogs Gala. According to the model, she was outbid for a puppy at the event where the dogs were auctioned off to raise as much money as possible.

“At the Vanderpump Dogs gala, I was outbid by another bidder for the sweetest baby boy puppy. It wasn’t meant to be but I’m happy to increase the bidding so more $$ was donated to @VanderpumpDogs Anything for a good cause,” Raquel wrote.

According to Jax, that’s not what happened at all.

Nicole Weingart / Bravo

“You did not get out bid, we sat 10 feet from you when you attempted to bid on the puppy, you looked for money from James, he has none so he bolted and then Lisa saw it was you and told the auctioneer “no way” and gave to the next bidder. How can you lie when 300 people saw this,” he tweeted.

Why Jax is bringing up this tweet almost two months after it was posted is unknown, but his ongoing battle with James could be to blame. Jax did address the situation online right after the gala but has remained silent on the issue since.

The Inquisitr reported on Jax calling out James in Raquel back in November when he joked that the DJ was too broke to afford a dog.

Nicole Weingart / Bravo

“Umm no, I was standing right in front of stage, they saw that it was Raquel and James and they said no and gave it to the next bidder.. the fact the you live in a home unfit for a dog should be a sign you have issues. But that’s just me. The kid didn’t have 10 bucks to his name,” he tweeted the day after the event.

James and Raquel have not commented back on Jax’s recent tweet at the time of this publication. James’ January 2 apology to Jax about his comments regarding his father might prevent the DJ from getting into another online altercation.

To see more from Jax, Brittany, Raquel, and James watch Vanderpump Rules Season 7 every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.