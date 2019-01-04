Teresa Giudice Reportedly Obsessed With Looking ‘Young And Hot’ After Fans Slam Her For Being Too Tan

Teresa Giudice is confident in her own skin… even if some fans think that she’s a bit too tan.

Yesterday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was tagged in a photo with Bravo boss Andy Cohen as the two were both vacationing in Jamaica. In the photo, she and Cohen stand together on the beach in their swim gear. And while she looked amazing in her one-piece swimsuit, the Inquisitr shared that fans of Giudice slammed her for being too tan. In the photo that was posted to Cohen’s Instagram account, Giudice looks 4 shades darker than Andy and one fan even compared her complexion to that of a piece of bacon.

And a source close to Giudice shares with the Hollywood Life that the reality star has become obsessed with her appearance since getting out of prison. According to the insider, Teresa has always been a huge fan of tanning and despite the backlash from fans claiming that she is too tan, Teresa loves the skin she is in.

“She has always been into tanning — a lot of beds and some spray — even doing endorsements for local [New] Jersey companies over the years. Teresa gets spray tans at least a couple of times a week and never skips appointments. She doesn’t think she looks too tan.”

“Teresa has always been obsessed with looking young and hot,” the insider added.

Part of what makes Teresa feel sexy is her bronze tan and in photos, Teresa appears to be getting darker and darker. The insider shares that Teresa’s obsession with looking “young and hot” really started when she was in prison. During her jail stint, Giudice started to work out multiple times a day and once she got out, she changed her lifestyle completely.

And part of Teresa’s motivation for keeping her body in such good shape is for her husband Joe. As fans of the reality couple know, Joe is currently serving time in prison himself and Teresa wants to look good for him when he gets out. And Joe has also been working out a lot during his prison stay and Teresa thinks he looks really good.

“Joe has even lost a lot of weight in jail and hits the gym. He thinks Teresa looks really hot. And, Teresa could care less what anyone else but Joe thinks.”

Upon his release from jail, Joe was ordered by a judge to be deported back to Italy, where he was born. The Bravolebrity has been in prison since March of 2016 and was serving a sentence on fraud charges.