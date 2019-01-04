Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Mocks Republicans By Dancing Outside Her Congressional Office In New Twitter Video

New Democratic member of Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had fun with a 'scandalous' video of herself dancing in college by posting a brand new 'dancing' video.

After a reportedly bizarre attempt to discredit newly sworn-in Democratic House member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by posting a video of her dancing during her days as a student at Boston University – video that according to right-wing social media accounts proved that the 29-year-old who is the youngest person ever elected to Congress is “frivolous,” and “a nitwit,” the New York Daily News reported – the New York rep has responded on Twitter with a brand new “dancing” video.

“I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too!” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on her Twitter account just after noon on Friday. “Have a great weekend everyone :)” The new video can be seen below on this page.

The original video, as covered by Inquisitr, showed Ocasio-Cortez and a group of her undergraduate friends attempting to imitate a dance seen in the 1985 film The Breakfast Club.

The Twitter clip was edited from a YouTube video posted in 2010, but most of the sequences featuring students other than Ocasio-Cortez were trimmed to zero-in almost exclusively on the dance moves exhibited by the then-20-year-old future congressional rep.

The video was not only posted on YouTube. It was featured in 2010 on the Boston University BU Today news site. But in the new video, viewable below, Ocasio-Cortez mocks her Republican critics by dancing to the classic, 1970 hit single “War” by Edwin Starr.

I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! ???????? Have a great weekend everyone 🙂 pic.twitter.com/9y6ALOw4F6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019

“For most students, Saturday morning is a chance to sleep in. But two weeks ago, 20 of them rose before dawn so that they could be on the roof of the College of Arts & Sciences when the sun rose,” BU Today wrote about the original video in 2010. “The BU ‘Lisztomania’ Brat Pack Mashup was the brainchild of Raúl Fernandez (COM’00), assistant director of the Howard Thurman Center, BU’s multicultural center.”

But the anonymous right-wing Twitter user who re-edited the video and posted it on Twitter didn’t seem to appreciate the intention behind the project.

“Here is America’s favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is,” wrote a Twitter user with the screen name “AnonymousQ1776,” according to CNN.

Ocasio-Cortez seemed more amused than bothered by the attempted attack, according to the Hill.

“It is not normal for elected officials to have a reputation for dancing well and I’m happy to be one,” she told the political site. “I think it is just funny what is considered to be disqualifying. It is unsurprising to me that Republicans would think having fun should be disqualifying or illegal.”

The “AnonymousQ1776” Twitter account has since been deleted, the Daily News reported.