Kim Kardashian Sits On Kanye West To Celebrate The New Year In Latest Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian is celebrating the start of the new year by sharing a sweet snap of herself and Kanye West to her Instagram account. The share comes as Ye continues to face backlash for his renewed support of President Donald Trump. The 38-year-old makeup mogul took to the popular social media platform on Friday to share a photo of herself sitting on top of her husband, as they look at each other sweetly.

In the snap, Kanye, 41, is sitting low on a cozy-looking couch. Kim sits in his lap, resting her hands on his chest as he leans back against the cushions. Kim is wearing a black denim jacket over matching dark pants — while Ye is wearing an off-orange fuzzy faux-fur jacket that contrasts brightly with the rest of the brown and black-hued photo.

The proud parents and entrepreneurs are both wearing bright smiles on their faces as they pose for the cute snap. Kim has her long dark locks down in loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and back. Ye has his hair colored in a style that he has been rocking lately. While the post lacks a geotag, the couple appears to be hanging out at home. While Kim is starring down at her husband’s face, Kanye is looking straight, at Kim’s torso.

In the caption, Kim simply wrote, “Happy New Year.”

The snap, which Kim shared with her whopping 124 million Instagram fans, racked up more than 1.6 million likes and more than 9,000 comments in under an hour of having been posted. Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to express how they feel about the photo — and the couple, of course.

“That’s right!!! Do your thing girl and forget the haters!!!!!” one user wrote, likely referring to the common trolls that often leave messages on Kim’s posts. Another user added, “Im glad you’re sticking by your man..no matter how bad the media makes him look and his tweets love you kim!!!”

Kanye has been in the news lately for reaffirming his support of Trump on Twitter around New Year’s Eve, as Billboard recently reported. As the report noted, Kanye took to Twitter on New Year’s Day to make it clear where he stands politically in 2019.

“One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black,” West tweeted a few days ago.