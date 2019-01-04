Victoria Beckham’s Latest Fashion Shoot Backfires, Fans Dub It ‘Terrible,’ ‘Horrifying’

VB Dover Street’s new dress isn’t likely to be a hit based on Instagram reactions.

Victoria Beckham’s VB Dover Street has been thrilling fashion lovers for more than 10 years, but the company’s latest sartorial choice has been upstaged by an image that isn’t connecting with fans. It’s hard to tell exactly what photographer Sohrab Golsorkhi-Ainslie was going for in his shoot for Tank Magazine, but the results seem more geared toward selling boots than in selling the blue, tabby print dress from Beckham’s latest collection.

Some people joked that they “can’t even see the outfit” in an Instagram photo that showcases the model being wrapped up in computer generated vines. The inspiration appears to be a hybrid between Jack and the Beanstalk and the highly disturbing moment in The Evil Dead when the woods come to life. With that in mind, it’s no wonder that some fans opined that the image is in “bad taste” and “horrible.”

One fan even went so far as to say, “I’m sorry, but I’m not trying to dress like the wicked witch of the west.” Meanwhile, most of the complimentary comments pointed out that the boots, which are not part of Victoria Beckham’s line, are “over the top sensational.”

Per VictoriaBeckham.com, the dress is currently available for pre-order — and likely isn’t geared toward the average consumer. The price is set at $2,375, and this open-back, high-neck midi dress will only be made in two U.K. sizes, 6 and 8. This translates to sizes 2 and 4 in the U.S. — and prompted the following Instagram comment: “I hope one day you will have clothing for voluptuous women. I love you [sic] designs. Some could easily be made for curvy women.”

The same dress received a much more positive fan reaction when it was posted without the odd imagery. A short video that shows two sides of the dress earned praise such as “stunning,” “magnifique,” and “very beautiful,” thereby showing that Beckham’s fans are apparently more impressed by her clothing than by high-fashion concept photo shoots.

Last year, the Washington Post stated that the former Spice Girl has proven herself as a fashion designer who deserves respect. They further indicated that the main basis for Victoria Beckham’s clothing line is to provide women with a wardrobe “for their day-to-day lives.”

This year, the “day-to-day” wear includes a camo jacket, t-shirt, and bag. Despite the $900 price tag that accompanies it, the camo bag is already almost sold out. Victoria Beckham’s fashion offerings and photo shoots may attract mixed reviews from Instagram followers, but they’ve clearly picked up enough fans to keep her design business going strong.