Bradley Cooper Talks Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas Residency: ‘I Can’t Wait To See It’

Bradley Cooper is not only Lady Gaga’s co-star but also one of her biggest fans. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the A Star Is Born actor shared that he’d like to head to Las Vegas soon to see his on-screen counterpart perform her residency show Enigma at Park MGM’s Park Theater.

“I can’t wait!” Cooper said. “I wanted to see the opening show and I couldn’t make it. I was so bummed. I’m gonna see it soon.”

Gaga’s show opened last week on Friday and will run until November 2019. The residency will feature some of Gaga’s classics, like “Bad Romance” and “Born This Way,” as well as some A Star Is Born hits, such as “Shallow.” Gaga also reportedly performed a David Bowie cover in the first show.

For opening night, the singer performed a 21-song set that lasted two hours, according to ABC News. While Cooper, unfortunately, wasn’t in the audience that evening, a number of other stars like Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Adam Lambert, Regina King, and Jeremy Renner attended the show.

Another evening, Celine Dion came to support Gaga, and a video of the “My Heart Will Go On” singer dancing and singing along to the show soon went viral.

While Gaga spends these months in Las Vegas, Cooper will continue to represent A Star Is Born as the film receives a number of awards. Most recently, Cooper, who starred in, directed, and co-wrote the film, received a Director of the Year Award at Thursday’s festival. The actor also received two Grammy nominations for the film’s hit track “Shallow.”

Now, A Star Is Born is a contender for five Golden Globe awards: Best Motion Picture — Drama, Best Actress for Gaga, Best Actor for Cooper, Best Director for Cooper, and Best Original Song for “Shallow.”

As far as directorial debuts go, Cooper has had quite the successful run, something he finds shocking.

“I was just hoping that I wouldn’t fail miserably,” Cooper explained to ET. “It’s vulnerable, you know, writing, co-writing, telling a story and directing it. I mean I had no idea what was going to happen. I just knew that I had to try. So, the fact that it has been well received, I just wanna savor it.”

And in terms of the newfound director’s next project, Variety reported Cooper as saying it may take another few years to develop a film, but he would like to.

“I don’t have the ability to do things fast as a director and writer,” he shared. “It’s all about the specific moments. That’s the reason to do it. Nothing can be generalized, and that goes back to having the time, to really put yourself in that circumstance and create the characters from within.”