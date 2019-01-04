Giuliana Rancic Staffers Slam ‘E! News’ Correspondent Over ‘Diva’ Behavior, Per ‘Radar’

Staffers at the E! Network slammed network correspondent Giuliana Rancic’s “diva behavior” and are allegedly hesitant to work with her as she co-hosts the Golden Globes Red Carpet for the network this Sunday, January 6.

An insider revealed to Radar Online that some of Rancic’s colleagues are allegedly not thrilled to work with her for the major awards event.

“Giuliana is not a staff favorite,” a source reportedly spilled to Radar.

“She only talks to the people she thinks are ‘important’ — she isn’t friendly to anyone other than the talent,” the source alleged.

The biggest issue claims the staffers is Rancic’s alleged fixation with her own wardrobe. One anonymous staff member claims that the journalist is “obsessive over her wardrobe and her dress and fittings, and that takes over everything else.”

After three years away from the network, Rancic returned to E! News in 2018.

She was fired in 2015 from her longtime position at the network after she made what was deemed as a “racist” remark about actress and singer Zendaya’s hair.

At the time of the remarks, Rancic was a panelist on the acid-tongued show Fashion Police, created by Joan Rivers.

Dear @Zendaya, I'm sorry I offended you and others. I was referring to a bohemian chic look. Had NOTHING to do with race and NEVER would!!! — Giuliana Rancic (@GiulianaRancic) February 24, 2015

Because of the dreadlocks Zendaya chose to wear on the Oscars red carpet, Rancic said of the actress on Fashion Police that the 18-year-old Disney star must have smelled of “patchouli” and “weed.”

“I do understand something I said last night did cross the line. I just want everyone to know that I didn’t intend to hurt anyone, but it is not my intent that matters. It is the result. And the result is that people are offended including Zendaya and that is not okay. I want to say to Zendaya and anyone else out there that I have hurt that I am so, so sincerely sorry,” commented Rancic on E! News in 2015.

Rancic returned to E! News in September of 2018 as co-host of its nightly news program with Jason Kennedy three years after leaving the gig. She replaced Maria Menounos, who left the series in July following surgery to remove a brain tumor.

“Returning to host E! News is every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago when I joined the show and embarked on this wonderful career,” Rancic said of her return in a statement.

“Co-hosting alongside one of my best friends, Jason Kennedy, with one of the most talented teams in entertainment journalism, makes this move even more special. I can’t wait to reconnect with the E! News audience and go on this journey together once again.”

E! News airs weekdays on the E! Entertainment Network.