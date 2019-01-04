Oops: A Would-Be Kidnapper Chased His Intended Victim All The Way Into A Karate Studio

The alleged kidnapper was removed from the building on a stretcher.

An North Carolina man allegedly tried to kidnap a woman and, when she broke free, chased her on foot — all the way to a karate studio. He quickly realized that was a major mistake, CNN reports.

Randall Ephraim, the head instructor of Charlotte’s Bushiken Karate Charlotte Dojo, said that he and a few adult students were cleaning up for the night recently when a woman ran into the building, saying that she needed help.

According to WSOC-TV, the woman was walking down the street when a man she didn’t know tried to force her into his car. She fled on foot, and the man allegedly chased her. She made her way to the dojo, and he followed. That’s when things went quite sour for the man.

“A big male entered the building. Not knowing what he wanted, I assumed he was inquiring about classes. I asked how I could assist him and he stated that he was there for the lady. She insisted that she did not know him and tried to kidnap her.”

Ephraim said he asked the man to leave, but the intruder wasn’t having it — Ephraim says that the would-be kidnapper tried to get deeper into the building, and was “aggressively pushing and swinging.” Once Ephraim got him outside the doors, the man continued to try to be aggressive. Ephraim drolly explains that that didn’t last long.

“Once outside he attempted to attack again and was dealt with accordingly.”

“Dealt with accordingly” indeed — WSOC-TV says that the alleged assailant was removed from the area on a stretcher.

We're ending the work week with quite a story. A woman was nearly kidnapped in north Charlotte. She broke free from the man and ran into a karate studio. He followed her but one of the karate instructors fought him off. The suspect ended up on this stretcher.

To be fair, the injuries that resulted in the assailant getting a ride in an ambulance could have come not from Ephraim, but from Charlotte cops. Authorities say that when police arrived, the man tried to fight with them again.

According to WBTV, police arrested August Channing Williams, 46, and charged him with assault on a female, attempted kidnapping, and “several other related crimes.”

AUGUST CHANNING WILLIAMS got their #mugshot posted to Charlotte Mugshots https://t.co/Ymq0rUQBPl pic.twitter.com/6VASsj9vLC — Charlotte Mugshots (@CharlotteMugs) November 28, 2017

It remains unclear, as of this writing, the extent of Williams’ injuries — and whether or not he is still in the hospital.

Also unclear is the extent of Williams’ rap sheet. However, it does appear that he has been arrested, at least once, for a very similar crime. According to Charlotte Mugshots, Williams was arrested in Charlotte in 2017, and was charged with assault on a female, false imprisonment, and misdemeanor larceny. However, it does not appear that his arrest at that time was covered in the media — and the circumstances of his arrest remain unclear.