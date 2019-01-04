Diddy’s Rumored Girlfriend Jocelyn Chew Flaunts Her Booty In Red Thong Bikini On Instagram

Jocelyn, an Icelandic-Chinese model from Canada who is also the rumored girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, has traded the freezing winter temperatures for the bikini weather of the Caribbean. The 26-year-old beauty took to her Instagram earlier this week to share a racy photo of herself in a barely-there thong bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the snap in question, the model is featured in a red number as she poses with her booty toward the camera. Chew is standing on a set of steps as the camera shoots up from below, making her derriere the center of the photo. The brunette beauty is wearing a red thong bikini by the Australian brand White Fox Swim, according to a tag on the photo, which she paired with a crop top in matching red.

Chew appears to be posing on the steps of a yacht in Saint Barthelemy, as per the post’s geotag. The model is wearing her dark tresses swept to the side and down in loose waves that reach down to Chew’s upper back, in a hairstyle perfect for the beach. She appears to be wearing minimal to no makeup on her face as she glances down over her shoulder to the camera in a seductive way.

In the caption box, Chew simply wrote the date, noting that she posed for the snap on the first day of the year. The photo, which she shared with her 464,000 Instagram followers, garnered nearly 40,000 likes and more than 300 comments within two days of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comment section to compliment her looks and wish her a happy new year.

“Killer booty,” one user wrote paired with three fire emoji, while another added, “Gorgeous physique. keep up the hard work.”

As Hollywood Life pointed out, the model, represented by Vision Models LA, Wilhelmina, and MGM, has appeared in campaigns for American Eagle and was a contestant on The Face. She has also been in the news this year for her alleged involvement with the 49-year-old rapper. As the Hollywood Life report detailed, Diddy has reportedly been dating Chew for several months now since he and Cassie ended their 10-year relationship. According to Pop Culture, Diddy and Chew were first spotted together in Miami as well as a Drake concert in Los Angeles not long after news of the breakup surfaced.