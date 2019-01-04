Democrats Going After Trump Because They ‘Know They Can’t Beat Him,’ Says Sarah Huckabee Sanders

It may or may not come as a surprise that some lawmakers were already discussing President Donald Trump’s potential impeachment during day one of the new Congress that ushered in a Democratic majority in the House. For White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, however, the discussions were only a demonstration that Democrats are aware that they “can’t beat” the president, the Hill reported.

Sanders made an appearance on Fox News on the morning of Friday, January 4 where she was questioned by show hosts about Democrats’ seemingly larger focus on impeaching the president rather than border security and finding a solution to reopen the government, though the White House official explained that there was no chance of it happening after Trump has had “two of the most successful years” of any president in modern history.

“The only reason they want to come after this president is because they can’t beat him,” she claimed. “They can’t beat him when it comes to a policy debate and they’re not going to beat him when it comes to 2020.”

She continued, saying that Democrats have “no solutions for America,” and that instead of “playing politics,” people want to see government workers come to Washington and work together with President Trump to get things done in regards to a number of realms including job creation, defeating ISIS, and border security.

“I hope that some of these new faces that campaigned on being different and being a change will actually come here to work with the president, work for solutions and actually look to help the American people, not to help their political careers,” Sanders said.

Sarah Sanders: Dems "can’t beat" Trump in a policy debate https://t.co/jglbfq8y5s pic.twitter.com/3CeZ2JfS88 — The Hill (@thehill) January 4, 2019

Sanders’ comments on impeaching the president echoed a tweet from Trump earlier Friday morning in which he also questioned the possibility after he had won “perhaps the greatest election of all time.”

How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2019

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, California Rep. Brad Sherman didn’t waste any time starting the movement to remove the president from office, introducing articles of impeachment against him as the new Congress gathered for its first day yesterday.

Later that evening, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tilaib, shortly after being sworn into office on Thursday, was captured on video giving a fiery speech to supporters in which she claimed, “we’re going to go in and impeach the motherf***er.”

Meanwhile, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly shot down impeachment talk among the Democrats, saying it is not her intention unless the evidence is clear and the effort is “clearly bipartisan.”