‘Maxim’ Model Aline Weber Stuns In A Red Leather Bra In Instagram Snap

Aline Weber is a red firecracker in a recent Instagram photo. Maxim magazine took to its official page on the popular social media platform to share a sexy snapshot of the Brazilian stunner rocking a red leather bra and bottoms that put the model’s flawless figure on full display.

In the snap in question, the 29-year-old model is standing facing the camera in the revealing attire as she leans against a wall in a room. The camera is outside the room, using the sliding doors to frame her for the photo. The glass doors reflect a stunning view of Saint Barthélemy in the background, as per the post’s geotag. Weber is wearing her blonde tresses up in a messy bun, in a style that captures the wild atmosphere of the shot.

The model is wearing dark makeup on her eyes that makes their piercing jade color pop as she looks back fiercely into the camera. The tiny red bra she is rocking highlights the strong structure of her shoulders while the high-waisted bottoms that sit above the model’s bellybutton showcase her toned abs and long, strong legs. She paired her red attire with colorful glass-studded Western boots that give her an edgy look.

In the caption, Maxim simply wrote, “Island reflection.” The snap, which the magazine shared with its 845,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 4,400 likes and more than 30 comments within a day of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comment section to share a host of emoji and to compliment the model’s good looks.

“I’ll take what’s behind door number one please,” one user joked, paired with a hands raised emoji, while another commenter added, “She’s a killer.”

In addition to her successful modeling career, the Brazilian model has also ventured into acting. As Maxim has noted in a 2016 cover shoot featuring the blonde bombshell, Weber made cameo in Tom Ford’s stunningly visual 2009 directorial debut, A Single Man, in which she played a beautiful literature student who whispers something enigmatic into a male classmate’s ear between long pulls on a cigarette.

Weber has appeared on a host of covers of glossy magazines from Mexico to Japan, walked the runway for Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs, and posed for top photographers, Maxim continued. Weber is also an animal lover who sponsors two shelters in her native country. When she’s not modeling or working on her incredible physique, Weber is most likely to be seen walking her dog or enjoying neighborhood life in New York.