Chrissy Teigen Poses In Black Swimsuit For Beautiful Island Shot With Daughter Luna

Hours after co-hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve special in New York, Chrissy Teigen traded in her warm gloves and umbrella for shorts and sun tan lotion — heading off on a luxurious tropical vacation with her husband, John Legend, and her children, Miles and Luna. The model-turned-chef is keeping fans updated on the family getaway, sharing some gorgeous — and adorable — snaps of herself and Luna enjoying the island sun.

On Thursday afternoon, Teigen shared the latest update to her Instagram feed, and it looks like a shot straight out of a travel magazine. In the snap, Teigen wore a black one-piece swimsuit with long X-shaped straps, frayed high-waisted shorts that showed off her long and lean legs, black flip-flops, and a black floppy hat.

Beside her stood a small Luna, at two years old, holding her mother’s hand and sporting an adorable oversized white dress with floral embellishments and a neat bun that made her look like an island princess. The mother-daughter duo stood with their backs to the camera as they approached beautiful, crystal blue water and palm trees.

The photo currently has nearly 682,000 likes and over 1100 comments.

“my girl,” Teigen simply captioned the shot.

The family’s exact location isn’t clear, according to the Daily Mail, who said it was an “unknown tropical locale.” However, the vacation photos are enough to make anyone want to hop on a plane and join them as soon as possible.

Teigen shared a few snaps on Thursday to her Instagram Stories as well. In one, the model wore a more low-cut peach-colored suit — and thick, round sunglasses. She sat on a paddle board beside Luna, who seemed a bit unimpressed with the gorgeous scenery.

The next bit of footage, although it didn’t display any tropical waters, was just as precious. While the final lines of “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana played in the background, Luna gave a few giant spins in her white floral dress and smiled at the camera.

In addition to all of the shots with Luna, Teigen also shared a photo on her feed of her crooner husband and their 7-month-old son, Miles, Bustle reported. Legend wore a white t-shirt and patterned swim trunks while holding Miles, who wore an adorable floral rash guard and matching trunks against a backdrop of palm trees.

“My twin boys,” Teigen wrote in the caption.

It’s true, Miles does greatly resemble his father, and fans agree. Many commented on the photo, blown away by how much the father and son look alike.

Legend, accompanied by Teigen and their kids, just completed his A Legendary Christmas tour in December.