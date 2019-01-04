R Kelly Source Alleges 15-Year-Old Aaliyah Was Pregnant When She Wed Disgraced Rapper, Reported ‘Radar’

A source close to disgraced rapper R. Kelly has revealed that not only did he forge documents to change late singer Aaliyah’s birth certificate so she could marry the young rapper legally, he also alleges that the then 15-year-old was pregnant when they wed.

Radar Online reported that Kelly’s former tour manager and personal assistant Demetrius Smith is coming clean about the rapper’s past.

In a recent interview, Smith admitted to forging documents to change the age of the star’s bride-to-be to 18 when she was just 15-years-old.

He also alleges that Kelly admitted to him that Aaliyah was pregnant at the time of their wedding.

“[R. Kelly] said: ‘Man, we got Aaliyah in trouble,'” Demetrius stated during the Lifetime special Surviving R. Kelly.

“[He] mentioned to me that: ‘I think she’s pregnant,'” revealed Smith.

“That broke my heart – I was so disappointed in him. I really believed him when he said he wasn’t messing with Aaliyah because I questioned him. I was lost for words,” he lamented.

Aaliyah and Kelly wed in August of 1994 and divorced in February of 1995.

Kelly denied rumors of the couple’s marriage when the female rapper was just a teenager.

Smith revealed that he was there when the couple was married in “a small room” wearing casual clothes. In fact, he admitted he even forged documents claiming Aaliyah was 18-years-old and able to be legally married!

“I’m not proud of that – I had papers forged for them because Aaliyah was underage. [We] got the marriage license and we were in a hotel in Maywood, Illinois,” said Smith.

He also said that the late rapper looked “worried” and “scared” during the ceremony.

“I feel like I failed them, both of them,” Demetrius continued. “I knew that it had changed the course of everything.”

Essence reported that 27-year-old R. Kelly married his then 15-year-old protégé, Aaliyah, in a secret ceremony in 1994.

Along with recounting R. Kelly’s long-rumored relationship with the late Aaliyah, Surviving R. Kelly also includes more than 50 interviews with Kelly’s victims, former associates, and family members, who openly discuss the singer’s alleged sexual misconduct, which he has continuously denied.

In 2016, the R&B singer told GQ magazine that he “will never have that conversation with anyone.”

“Out of respect for Aaliyah, and her mother and father who has asked me not to personally,” he continued. “But I can tell you I loved her, I can tell you she loved me, we were very close. We were, you know, best best best best friends.”

On August 25, 2001, Aaliyah and eight others were killed in a plane crash in the Bahamas after filming the music video for the single “Rock the Boat.”

The pilot, Luis Morales III, was unlicensed at the time of the accident and toxicology tests later revealed that he had traces of cocaine and alcohol in his system.

She was just 22-years-old at the time of her death.