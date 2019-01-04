Petition Calls For Street In Front Of Trump Tower To Be Renamed After Obama

Former President Barack Obama has certainly left his legacy in the world, as his name is affixed to animals, schools and streets across the United States, and even in other places in the world. Now, the Hill reports, a new petition is looking to add yet another addition to the long list of things that bare his namesake.

Started by Elizabeth Rowin, the Move On petition requests the stretch of Fifth Avenue in New York between 56th and 57th streets be renamed “President Barack H. Obama Avenue.” If granted, any addresses along the route would have to change their name accordingly.

Ironically, and likely strategically for Ms. Rowin, current President Donald Trump’s 58-story skyscraper Trump Tower sits smack dab between the two streets cited, meaning the joint where the president’s 2020 election campaign would be headquartered on the 15th floor would be required to take on the new address as well.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the former president was recently honored in a similar way when a stretch of the California 134 freeway in Los Angeles, California was recently renamed “President H Obama Highway,” Now, Rowin is requesting in her petition that the New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York City Council follow suit and sign-off on the name change.

“We request the New York City Mayor and City Council to do the same by renaming a block of Fifth Avenue after the former president who saved our nation from the Great Recession, achieved too many other accomplishments to list, and whose two terms in office were completely scandal free,” the petition states.

Petition calls to rename street in front of Trump Tower after Obama https://t.co/hE2kmpsKwO pic.twitter.com/dvI95cXGPB — The Hill (@thehill) January 4, 2019

As of 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 4, the measure had 5,5612 of the 7,500 signatures required, with an influx of at least 200 of them coming during the writing of this article.

Renaming a street after in the Big Apple after a public figure is certainly not unheard of–as the Hill noted, the council voted unanimously last month to rename a street after the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. There are also streets named after rapper Notorious B.I.G., singer Woody Guthrie and poet Audre Lorde.

President Obama’s namesake has already been attached to 12 streets in the United States, as well as one in Tanzania and one in Spain, and he has 19 schools named after him across the country. The 44th POTUS has also had two holidays created in his honor–“Obama Day” in Kenya that celebrates his 2008 election victory and “Barack Obama Day” in the state of Illinois.