Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp Of Domestic Abuse In Recently Released Divorce Testimonies

The deposition transcript of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's 2016 divorce details shocking accounts of abuse.

55-year-old actor Johnny Depp has recently been thrust back into the legal spotlight in wake of his recent lawsuit against U.K. tabloid the Sun. As a result of the lawsuit, a detailed 471-page deposition transcript from Depp’s 2016 divorce from 32-year-old actress Amber Heard has been leaked. The transcript shares shocking abuse claims from both Depp and Heard, according to Yahoo News. Both individuals share different accounts surrounding the events of May 21, 2016, when LAPD officers were called to the couples’ home following an altercation.

In the testimony, Heard shares her fear of her ex-husband saying that he possessed multiple personalities and could become suddenly violent. “Johnny and I refer to his other personality, the part of him that is present when he beats me up — we call that the monster and have called [that] the monster for many years, I was petrified of the monster,” she said in court.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's volatile relationship – and previously unreleased testimony from their 2016 divorce – is expected to be central to Depp's defamation lawsuit against U.K. tabloid The Sun https://t.co/HmrQFadrfx — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 3, 2019

While Heard alleges that Depp threw her phone at her consequently hitting her in the face, LAPD depositions included in the transcript say that officers present following the altercation found now bruises, signs of swelling, or other injuries on her body. She also claimed that he grew increasingly angry, grabbing her by the hair and that he “broke a lot of glass things that left glass on the floor.” Nevertheless, officers later said they could find no shards of broken glass in the home or any other evidence that a crime had been committed.

When asked whether or not she had ever been violent towards her husband, Heard admitted that she defended herself to the best of her ability, despite Depp being far stronger than her. Depp refuted Heard’s claims that he’d ever been aggressive, saying that possessions damaged during the altercation were a result of her own actions.

The Sun lawsuit ties into the alleged abuse due to a April 2018 article with the controversial headline, “How can J.K. Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife-beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?” Depp is now suing the tabloid for defamation. Although Heard was allegedly asked to testify at the hearing, she is not expected to make an appearance in court. Doing so would breach a non disclosure agreement the star signed following her divorce. The agreement prohibits the actress from speaking publicly about her marriage to Depp or from making any defamatory statements against him.

Depp’s lawyer is prepared for any possibility of a testimony from Heard saying that if she “would like to go to court … we will see her there.”