Chantel Jeffries Flaunts Her Booty In Thong Bikini On Instagram During Caribbean Getaway

Chantel Jeffries has been enjoying summer-like weather in January as she continues to vacation in the Caribbean. On Thursday, the 26-year-old DJ and model took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself flaunting her flawless figure in a silver thong bikini that showcases her booty.

In the photo in question, the “Wait” artist is featured posing in front of a beach bar rocking a silver bikini consisting of a tiny triangle top that ties around the model’s neck and a matching high-waisted thong that sits high on Jeffries’ hips, putting her derriere at the center of the snap. The way she is standing also showcases a small tattoo she has on her booty that reads “Noir.”

The brunette beauty is posing with her back toward the camera as she holds a bottle of beer in her hand. She is looking straight at the camera as she puckers her lips into a seductive smile. To complete her beach look, Jeffries is wearing a straw hat decorated with a black ribbon that matches the Caribbean-style hut she is posing in. According to the post’s geotag, the model is enjoying some time off in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

“Cracking a cold one with the boys,” the brunette beauty captioned the sultry photo.

The snap, which Jeffries shared with her 4.2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 393,000 likes and more than 1,700 comments within 17 hours of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform flocked to the comments section to leave a myriad of emoji, including fire, hearts, and fireworks, and to compliment her physique and beauty.

“Booty gain,” one user wrote adding a raised fist emoji, while another added, “Beauty beyond words!”

In her previous post, Jeffries shared yet another bikini-clad photo of herself, but this time she appeared to be enjoying some downtime in St. Barts, which is where she rang in the new year, according to yet another recent post.

While Jeffries was propelled into fame by sparking relationship rumors with Justin Bieber throughout 2014, particularly for being in the rented Lamborghini when Bieber was arrested for drunk driving and drag racing in Miami that January, E! News has noted.

However, Jeffries is famous in her own right, having a successful DJ career, which includes playing at Coachella this year, as Cosmopolitan noted. Jeffries has also ventured into acting. In 2016, Jeffries made her big screen debut with a small role as a character named “Fawn” in A Perfect Match, the Cosmopolitan report added.