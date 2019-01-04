Nicole Kidman, 51, Shows Off Incredible Bikini Body On Sydney Beach

Nicole Kidman headed to her hometown of Sydney, Australia, for the Christmas holidays, and she couldn’t pass on the opportunity to go for a dip at Palm Beach.

The Oscar winner reminded everyone why she’s considered one of Hollywood’s most beautiful stars when she showed off her incredible figure while strolling down the beach in a strapless polka dot bikini on Christmas Eve. Kidman completed the beach look with a white hat and large sunglasses. As reported by the Daily Mail, the 51-year-old was in the company of her husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday Rose, 10, and eight-year-old Faith Margaret.

Kidman, who at one point even waved at the paparazzi when she noticed her pictures were being taken, was spotted applying lots of sunscreen to her light skin, before making sure her kids were protected from the scorching sun too. She was later seen covering up with an unbuttoned white caftan, which added another layer of style to her already fashionable beach outfit. Urban, 51, on the other hand, was pictured wearing a pair of swimming shorts, showing off his equally-impressive physique and many tattoos. The country music star also made sure to add extra protection from the Australian heat by wearing a baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses.

Nicole Kidman at the beach in Sydney (Dec 24, 2018) pic.twitter.com/2mvDEdhjrY — best of nicole (@bestofkidman) December 28, 2018

The family headed to Australia for a warmer holiday break, and they set up their beach tent and laid out a picnic mat and towels before basking in the sun. They reportedly spent Christmas at their home in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, after touching down on December 22. The couple, who have been married since 2006, and their children were seen going to church a day after arriving from Los Angeles. And on Christmas Eve, the music star in the family put on a live show in their very own living room, singing his heart out while playing the guitar.

Kidman was recently nominated for a Best Actress Golden Globe, which she will find out if she won at the ceremony on Monday, January 7. She received the nod for her role in Destroyer, a low-budget film in which she plays the role of an undercover cop.

“It was such a stretch for me, so divergent from anything I had done,” she told the Financial Times. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime situation. I was fascinated by a female-centric movie about a cop’s odyssey that’s very classical in structure . . . it’s almost like a Greek tragedy about a mother trying to find atonement for what she has done.”