Bhad Bhabie Danielle Bregoli Reportedly Dropped $40,000 To Fix Crooked Smile Ahead Of New Reality Show

Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, has reportedly dropped $40,000 to fix her teeth — which she claimed were crowded and she was unhappy with. According to TMZ, Bregoli went with porcelain veneers by Beverly Hills celebrity dentist Dr. Aamir Wahab. The four-hour procedure left the rapper with eight new teeth, four on the top and the remaining four on the bottom.

The 15-year old, who became a popular meme after her stint on the Dr. Phil Show during the episode “I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime,” will have her face front and center for a new reality show put on by the popular social media platform Snapchat. She also proclaimed that Facebook is dead, and that her generation is no longer flocking to the platform like the generation before, as Complex reported.

“Facebook is kind of what fell off. I feel like Facebook was like that generation before us,” Bregoli revealed.

The 12-part series, Bringing Up Bhabie, will focus on Bregoli as she wades through her personal life and budding music career. Principal shooting is said to have started in October.

Bregoli, who has 15.7 million followers on Instagram, is a pro at showing herself off for her fans. She consistently posts photos of herself posing with expensive cars and during her concert performances that rack up likes and comments from her admirers. In early December, Bregoli was named one of Time Magazine’s top 25 most influential teens, alongside Millie Bobbie Brown, Marsai Martin, and Sweden’s Greta Thurnberg, who famously went on a three-week strike from school to get her government more active in the fight against global warming.

In the interview for the Time honor, the Boynton Beach native opened up about how her fame has shaped her, and how the first thing she wanted to do when she became famous was music. Her first single, “These Heauxs,” topped the Billboard 100, and she was the youngest female rapper ever to do so. She also touched on the humbling experience of going from sleeping on a trailer floor to headlining concerts and starring in her own reality show. And, naturally, she was one of last year’s most popular Halloween costumes, an honor that Bergoli said was touching, but understood that her behavior — the public fights and the social media wars — would probably be best left to her.

“Y’all can dress like me. Just don’t act like me,” she said.