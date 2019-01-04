Cory Wharton Blasts David Eason For Turning Down Celebrity Boxing Match: He Needs A ‘Good A** Kicking’

David Eason can talk a 'big game,' but that may be it.

Cory Wharton is putting David Eason on blast after Jenelle Evans’ husband declined an offer to fight him in a celebrity boxing match.

During a January 3 interview with Radar Online, the Teen Mom OG dad called out Eason for encouraging him to come to his hometown to fight him before shutting down the idea completely.

“I told David I would love to fight him in a professional environment and we can do it for charity. I don’t need any money out of it,” Wharton explained to the outlet.

Although Eason previously said he wanted Wharton to come to where he lives and fight him, and labeled him a “racist b***h,” he declined when confronted with an opportunity to appear in a boxing match with Wharton.

“The only way I’ll do it is if it’s in a professional environment because dude is crazy. He told me to come to his house. I’m not dumb. I’m not stepping on his property!” Wharton said. “He wants to talk a big game. He wants to have all these guns by his side. If you want to do something, we can do something. The only person running is you, David! All I need is security to pat you down and make sure you’re not carrying.”

While Wharton is completely on board with a professional boxing match taking place, Eason is not open to the idea at this point in time and it is doubtful that he ever will be.

Cory Wharton went on to take aim at both Jenelle Evans and David Eason.

“Some people need a good a** kicking. He is one of those people. I don’t like him and Jenelle. I don’t like the way they parent or what they stand for. He’s proud to be a sh***y person. How can someone have pride on being so sh***y? People want to see me fight David! Who wouldn’t want to see me kick David’s a** in the ring?” he asked.

Over the past couple of years, both Evans and Eason have been accused of being abusive towards their children and during one Teen Mom 2 scene, Evans’ middle son, four-year-old Kaiser, was seen crying for food before being dragged across their backyard by Eason, who is not his biological father.

“They’re a joke to me,” Wharton added of Eason and Evans.

While Jenelle Evans will return to MTV later this year for Teen Mom 2, her fired husband David Eason will not be featured.