Hours After Making History, Rashida Tlaib In Crosshairs For Her ‘Impeach The Motherf***er’ Comment

Her usage of an expletive to define the President is not going down well with conservative media.

Hours after Rashida Tlaib made history by becoming the first Palestinian-American to be sworn-in as a member of the U.S. Congress, the feisty young Democrat is in the news for using an expletive to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, according to the Daily Beast.

Tlaib, along with Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar, became the first female Muslims to be elected into Congress back in November, and yesterday Tlaib made history by becoming the first person to swear-in using a Quran instead of the traditionally used Bible by Christian members of the Congress. Thomas Jefferson’s copy of the Quran was reportedly used for the purpose.

However, soon after her becoming a formal member of the Congress, Tlaib now finds herself a target of right-wing media ire for using an expletive to describe Donald Trump. Speaking in front of a privately assembled crowd as part of the Move On campaign on Thursday evening, Tlaib recalled a conversation she had with her son about the future of the country.

“Look, mama, you won. Bullies don’t win,” Tlaib said. “And I said baby, they don’t because we’re gonna go in there and impeach the motherf***er.”

The video was uploaded on Twitter by the media editor of The Wrap and it shows the crowd roaring in approval at Tlaib’s comment. You can check out the 20-second video here.

"… Because we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherf—–." https://t.co/ZMFPSU9H8R — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 4, 2019

This is not the first direct shot that Tlaib has taken at Donald Trump. On Thursday morning, the Detroit Free Press published an op-ed by the newly elected member of Congress, in which she called Trump a “direct and serious threat to our country” and called for his impeachment.

“On an almost daily basis, he attacks our Constitution, our democracy, the rule of law and the people who are in this country. His conduct has created a constitutional crisis that we must confront now,” she wrote along with John Bonifaz, one of the founders of the Impeach Donald Trump Now campaign.

The two of them went on to describe the reasons and methods in which Democrats could now push for the removal of Trump from office.

“The Framers of the Constitution designed a remedy to address such a constitutional crisis: impeachment. Through the impeachment clause, they sought to ensure that we would have the power, through our elected representatives in Congress, to protect the country by removing a lawless president from the Oval Office.”

The conservative media, as well as Trump’s associates, are already up-in-arms against Tlaib for her comment, with former Trump special assistant Boris Epshteyn calling the comment “disgusting” while White House press secretary Sarah Sanders also blasted Tlaib, according to the Washington Post. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the comment was representative of the language employed by young Democrats.