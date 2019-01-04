Diddy’s Outrageous Pay Demands Could Shut Down Production Of ‘The Four’

Diddy’s alleged outrageous pay demand could potentially shut down production of Fox’s The Four: Battle For Stardom, according to a new report by Page Six.

Apparently, the rapper and mogul commands a salary of $1 million per episode.

Multiple sources have told Page Six that the ­music-competition show is on the verge of being canceled because of the hip-hop icon’s high salary demand.

Page Six alleges that show execs think he’s too expensive as the ratings for the show’s last outing, Season 2, haven’t grown since the series’ debut.

“The show tried to get Diddy to lower his rate, and he won’t,” an insider told Page Six of the series, which also stars DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor as panelists and Fergie as the host.

“They’re not bringing the show back because of that. The decision isn’t definite yet, but it’s not likely that it will return,” alleges the source.

The Four debuted in January 2018 and returned for its second season in June.

Page Six cited another insider who added, “The show is not canceled for good. It’s just not immediately coming back. It’s not on the current slate for midseason.”

“They were talking about replacing judges, as well,” the source said.

Diddy said in a statement to Page Six that the allegations of salary demands were untrue.

“[This] story is completely false,” Diddy told Page Six in a statement.

“I have a great working relationship with Fox. They have been great partners with me and my family, and this is not how I conduct business. I love this show. It is very special to me,” he remarked of the rumors of salary demands.

“We have a huge amount of respect for [Diddy,] and he has been central to The Four,” a rep for Fox revealed in a statement to Page Six.

“We would not do another installment without him. We have a partnership that has worked well for both of us, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with him and his company.”

The Four is a singing competition that differs among similar talent competitions, in that there are no stage auditions.

The artists, also known as the challengers, are held in the holding room before singing in front of a live studio audience and the judges. The panel ultimately decides the best challenges that compete against The Four. Their decision must be unanimous.

The members consist of vocalists of varying genres, and they must win challenges against new artists to keep their seat and remain as a member of The Four. At the end of six weeks, the last singer standing among The Four wins the competition.