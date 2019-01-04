Madonna Responds To Rumors She Got Butt Implants After Viral Video

Madonna's speaking out after showing off some serious curves in a recent viral video.

Madonna is responding to rumors suggesting she may have gotten butt implants after a video showing her with a much curvier figure went viral earlier this week. The rampant plastic surgery speculation began after the clip taken by a fan showed the legendary performer performing alongside her son, 13-year-old David, at a show in New York City on New Year’s Eve.

Many fans noticed that Madonna appeared to be sporting a much larger backside as she hit the stage wearing an all-black ensemble, including a pair of tight black pants and a black leather jacket. The photos and videos caused a frenzy online, so much so that she’s now decided to hit back on her Instagram account.

Per Entertainment Tonight, Madonna shared a snap on January 3 of herself that appeared to have been taken on New Year’s Eve sporting a fun New Year headdress. She gave the camera a very sultry look while seemingly denying all the recent talk about possible plastic surgery.

“Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval……………… [crying laughing emoji]. And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!!” she captioned the picture, which showed her on the night of her performance but only showed a close-up of her face and did not show any of her body.

Madonna than added, “Thank you 2019… Its Going to Be an amazing Year!!”

She also added a number of celebratory emojis to her post this week, including three fire emojis and the hashtags #2019, #freedom, #respect, #nofear, and #nodiscrimination.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, photos and video of Madonna and her son taking to the stage in New York City on December 31 quickly went viral online, with many accusing the star of going under the knife to alter the size of her booty by getting butt implants.

Hollywood Life even spoke to plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn about her changing body, who analyzed media from the event and gave his professional opinion on her seemingly larger butt. He suggested the “Material Girl” singer most likely had inserts put into her pants rather than going under the knife.

“I believe that mostly likely this huge change is due to buttock inserts in her pants, but if that’s not the case, then a set of buttock implants appears to be the next most likely explanation,” he said.

Madonna has always denied going under the knife for plastic surgery, though she did share one of her biggest secrets to getting her youthful appearance on social media last February.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Taking to Instagram last year, Madonna posted a video of herself getting a pretty unique beauty treatment which included getting a facial with forks. The unique experience is said to be a popular treatment in Asia.

“Tightening your face with a fork and stabbing someone with a fork, I’ve done both,” she joked in the video she shared with her millions of followers, per the Sun, as she had the forks pressed against her skin by her facialist.